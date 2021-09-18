Clean Energy Innovations Led By BIPOC Women Receive Support And Funding During Diversity In ClimateTech

Amber Alexandria

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Bon6_0c0Au5E400
BIPOCChristina @ Wocintechchat/Unsplash

Dorrit Lowsen (Change Finance), Lisa Altieri (BrightAction), Madison Savilow (Expedition Air), Martha Montoya (Agtools Inc.) and SaLisa Berrien (COI Energy) are all BIPOC women-led founders of climate technology companies that were hand-selected to participate in Diversity In ClimateTech.

Diversity In ClimateTech aims to inspire, educate, recruit and support the growth of companies led by BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) who are women founders and leaders of clean energy innovations.

Chole Capital and Cornell University collaborated together to create Diversity In ClimateTech with support from NYSERDA to support BIPOC and women-led companies helping the world's climate crisis.

"Cornell's Center for Regional Economic Advancement (CREA) is proud to participate in this program and help founders extend their company's impact to the Southern Tier region in New York state. CREA is committed to accelerating the region's economic growth—focusing on job growth and attracting new businesses," said Andrea Ippolito, W.E. Cornell program director.

During Diversity In ClimateTech founders are able to pitch for investments, with at least one founder who will receive a Chole Capital investment of up to $250,000. There is a panel of potential co-investors and on average those who participate in a Chole Capital program are able to raise $1.5 million.

Katie MacDonald, NYSERDA's Director, Technology to Market said, "We are working together as a community to solve the toughest climate challenges faced across the Southern Tier and New York State while advancing clean energy to enable climate impact. Diversity In ClimateTech allows us to support leading founders at the helm of some of the most promising, cutting-edge innovations and companies."

This fundraising experience will take place in Ithaca, NY on October 5-6, 2021.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Writer. News Articles From All Over The US!

New York, NY
68 followers

More from Amber Alexandria

Steve Aoki, Ken Jeong, And Nancy Kwan Are Among The 10 Distinguished Honorees Inducted Into The 2021 Asian Hall Of Fame

The ten distinguished honorees this year are inducted into the Asian Hall of Fame for their legacy, philanthropy and advancement of equity. The nominees this year come from all over the world including Hong Kong, India, Korea, Jamaica and the United States.

Read full story

An S&P 500 Industrial Company Issues The First Sustainability-Linked Bond That Targets Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Johnson Controls has furthered its dedication to sustainable buildings and finance following the completion of their first Sustainability-Linked Bond. The offering of the Sustainability-Linked Bond is $500 million in ten-year senior notes.

Read full story

Non-Profit Organizations Participate In The Very First Earth Gives Day

Earth Gives was founded by Rhonda Bannard and is a non-profit based out of Phoenix, Arizona raising awareness towards climate change issues. Earth Gives provides resources and welcomes partnerships with other non-profits to provide solutions that are required to make this planet a place where we can all thrive and coexist together.

Read full story
Virginia State

2,000 Jobs Coming To Danville, VA With The Construction And Destination Resort Caesars Virginia

Rendering of Caesars VirginiaCaesars Entertainment, Inc. Earlier this week Caesars Entertainment released official renders for Caesars Virginia. This is a $500 million resort coming to Danville, Virginia by the end of next year.

Read full story
5 comments

New Jersey's Sports Betting On Track To Becoming The First State To Reach $1 Billion In A Single Month

In August, New Jersey's sportsbook grew to more than $664 million. This marks the beginning of what will be a surge this fall and could make the state the first in the nation to reach $1 billion in wagering over a single month.

Read full story
California State

California's Visit Visalia Is Building A More Inclusive Community By Becoming A Certified Autism Center

Sequoia & Kings Canyon National ParksVisit Visalia. The IBCCES (International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards) has officially designated California's Visit Visalia as a "Certified Autism Center."

Read full story
Palo Alto, CA

New Survey Finds 74% Of Workers Struggle With Name Pronunciation At Work & 10% Missed Sales Opportunities Because Of It

NameCoach, a software platform that integrates with Salesforce and Microsoft Office to embed accurate name pronunciations, partnered with ResearchScape to conduct a nationwide study.

Read full story

Tacos De Guisado, Specialty Mexican Salts, Pickling And Fermenting Are The Chef-Approved Mexican Cuisine Trends For 2022

Cacique,a top Hispanic food brand, is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15 - October 15) by collaborating with Mexican Chefs across America to predict what they believe will be the Mexican cuisine trends for 2022.

Read full story

KEEN Corps Volunteer "Trail Clean-Up" Challenge Organization Winners Will Earn $75,000 In Grant Funds

KEEN Volunteer DayKeen, Inc. KEEN Corps, a loyalty program that rewards you for volunteering, was launched this month by the footwear brand KEEN, Inc. Those who sign up for KEEN Corps will earn points for volunteering, donating to grass roots organizations and shopping.

Read full story

1 In 5 Parents Are Thinking About Leaving Or Have Quit Their Jobs To Support Their Children's Behavioral Health

Brightline, a virtual behavioral health care company for children and families, announced earlier this week the results of their 2021 Pediatric Behavioral Health Needs Survey. Brightline partnered with The Harris Poll to survey 596 parents with children under the age of 18. With 403 of the parents that completed the survey expressing that their children had experienced behavioral health issues in the last 5 years.

Read full story

Greenwich Peninsula Design District: Creative Workspace + Affordable Rent Opens Today

Greenwich Peninsula Design District opens up today September 15, 2021. The Design District features innovative workspace and affordable rent to economically support the future growth of the creative industries.

Read full story
California State

The Koi Nation Re-establishes Tribal Land Base In Sonoma County, California

The Koi Nation, one of California's federally recognized Native American tribes, announced today that they selected 68-acres in Sonoma County to re-establish their tribal land base.

Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

Barbie® Has Been A Cultural Icon For Decades, And You Can See The Origin Story This October In Las Vegas

Barbie A Cultural IconMattel, Inc. During the month of October 2021 in Las Vegas, NV the Barbie®: A Cultural Icon Exhibition will go on tour. Barbie®: A Cultural Icon is the first Barbie doll exhibition to tour in the United States and is launching on the world-famous Las Vegas Strip inside The Shops at Crystals.

Read full story
1 comments

The Vegan Pet Food Market Predicted To Increase By Millions Within The Next Decade

The Insight Partners conducted a new global analysis and forecast research study on the Vegan Pet Food Market. According to their research the vegan pet food market can expect to grow from $9.3 million in 2021 to 15.6 million US dollars by 2028.

Read full story

Cup Noodles Host "Use Your Noodle" Innovation Contest For Culinary Minds $50,000 Grand Prize

Cup Noodles turns 50 years old on September 18, 2021. Nissin Foods, the iconic brand behind Cup Noodles, is celebrating the 50 year birthday celebration by hosting a "Use Your Noodle" innovation contest.

Read full story

$450 Million Common Stock Offering Being Sold By Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. is an American entertainment company that was created in the merger of Live Nation and Ticketmaster. The company provides venues with the management, marketing, and technology they need to sell more tickets at their events.

Read full story

American Airlines and NerdWallet Have Now Been Certified As Fair Pay Workplaces

In order for American Airlines and NerdWallet to achieve fair pay certifications as a company they must undergo a rigorous analysis. This news comes from Fair Pay Workplace, a global symbol of pay equality. Recently the news was released that 6 companies had achieved Fair Pay Workplace certification. Those companies are American Airlines, Anthem, Databricks, NerdWallet, Sallen Construction and University of California, Irvine.

Read full story
New York City, NY

The Feast of San Gennaro: A Celebration of Italian Culture

The Feast of San Gennaro is an Italian-American celebration that takes place annually. The feast also known as the “Festa di San Gennaro” is a religious celebration that originated in Naples, Italy. The feast celebrates Saint Januarius who is the patron saint of Naples.

Read full story
1 comments
Centerville, TN

Visit Nashville's Big Back Yard National Banana Pudding Festival This Fall

National Banana Pudding Festival is Oct. 2-3Nashville's Big Back Yard. The National Banana Pudding Festival is free and takes places this fall October 2-3, 2021 in Centerville, Tennessee.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy