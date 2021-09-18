Clean Energy Innovations Led By BIPOC Women Receive Support And Funding During Diversity In ClimateTech

BIPOC Christina @ Wocintechchat/Unsplash

Dorrit Lowsen (Change Finance), Lisa Altieri (BrightAction), Madison Savilow (Expedition Air), Martha Montoya (Agtools Inc.) and SaLisa Berrien (COI Energy) are all BIPOC women-led founders of climate technology companies that were hand-selected to participate in Diversity In ClimateTech.

Diversity In ClimateTech aims to inspire, educate, recruit and support the growth of companies led by BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) who are women founders and leaders of clean energy innovations.

Chole Capital and Cornell University collaborated together to create Diversity In ClimateTech with support from NYSERDA to support BIPOC and women-led companies helping the world's climate crisis.

"Cornell's Center for Regional Economic Advancement (CREA) is proud to participate in this program and help founders extend their company's impact to the Southern Tier region in New York state. CREA is committed to accelerating the region's economic growth—focusing on job growth and attracting new businesses," said Andrea Ippolito, W.E. Cornell program director.

During Diversity In ClimateTech founders are able to pitch for investments, with at least one founder who will receive a Chole Capital investment of up to $250,000. There is a panel of potential co-investors and on average those who participate in a Chole Capital program are able to raise $1.5 million.

Katie MacDonald, NYSERDA's Director, Technology to Market said, "We are working together as a community to solve the toughest climate challenges faced across the Southern Tier and New York State while advancing clean energy to enable climate impact. Diversity In ClimateTech allows us to support leading founders at the helm of some of the most promising, cutting-edge innovations and companies."

This fundraising experience will take place in Ithaca, NY on October 5-6, 2021.

