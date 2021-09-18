California's Visit Visalia Is Building A More Inclusive Community By Becoming A Certified Autism Center

Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks Visit Visalia

The IBCCES (International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards) has officially designated California's Visit Visalia as a "Certified Autism Center."

This new certification indicated Visit Visalia's commitment and team's readiness to assist individuals with special needs and families with preparation and enjoyment of travel to Visalia and the nearby Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Park.

Visit Visalia's staff and governing board of directors completed specialized training in common behaviors and sensory considerations associated with ASD (autism spectrum disorder).

"Visit Visalia is excited to be a leader in California's tourism industry by investing in training that enables us to better serve travelers with autism," said Nellie Freeborn, executive director of Visit Visalia. "As a parent of a child with autism, I know the challenges that families are faced with when traveling and I am delighted we stand ready to help."

About 1 and 54 children have been identified as having ASD according to ADDM (CDC's Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring). 1 and 6 people have sensory needs. Millions of adults are on the spectrum, but undiagnosed.

With the help of IBCCES, Visit Visalia is moving towards becoming a CAD (Certified Autism Destination).

CAD is awarded to destinations where key community areas including museums, hotels, attractions, entertainment venues and other tourism organizations are trained and certified to better serve autistic individuals.

Visit Visalia's team are taking these steps to help build a more inclusive community.

"Visit Visalia is proud to provide memorable experiences to all families visiting Visalia and our nearby National Parks. This important designation will let individuals with special needs travel with confidence knowing we have completed this specialized training and can provide a positive vacation experience," said Nellie Freeborn.

