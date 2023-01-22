How Rob Flaherty, Forced Google, Facebook, & Twitter to Comply

Who is Rob Flaherty? And Why Was He Charge of Policing Covid Info on Social Media for White House?



During a recent event on Digital.gov, the White Houses director of digital strategy, Rob Flaherty, answered questions from host Laura Larrimore, on how the White House effectively used digital tools and social media to keep the public safe during 2020 & 2021. Over the past six months, the most-shared White House Digital Strategy team content has been related to COVID-19 and the vaccines available, and identity-based initiatives (such as Pride Month, Juneteenth, and the Chinese New Year) said the panel.

In r eality , that was not the whole truth...

Email From Flaherty to Facebook Exec:

“We are gravely concerned that your service is one of the top drivers of vaccine hesitancy—period. . . . We want to know that you’re trying, we want to know how we can help, and we want to know that you’re not playing a shell game. . . . This would all be a lot easier if you would just be straight with us.” (source)

White House has played a major role in censoring Americans on social media

Those of us who manage social media and communications at other organizations can learn much from the unique experiences of Director Flaherty and the White House team. Flaherty believes the combination of a strong metrics software, coupled with regular updates to internal and external parties, keeps stakeholders informed and the team on the right path.

In other emails on Twitter, Rob Flaherty has also called for the creation of a road map for reducing misinformation around Covid-19. In one of many leaked emails, Flaherty was seen writing to a Facebook exec on April 14, 2021, calling on it to censor Fox News host Tucker Carlson and journalist Tomi Lahren, angered that the deletion of those individuals accounts was not part of its harm reduction strategy. Five days later, on April 21, 2021, the Facebook employee texts one of the White House officials, thanks them for holding a phone call on the situation, and clarifies his answers to her questions, according to the leaked documents.



Incredibly Bi-Partisan Video From WSJ

Missouri's Attorney General’s Free Speech Lawsuit Lawsuit Deposing Biden Admin

U.S. District Court judge granting a request for deposition of Dr. Anthony Fauci, former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, and a number of Biden officials to testify in a blockbuster lawsuit against Big Techs censorship of the American people. - The lawsuit, brought by the online speech biden group, accuses the Biden administration and its top officials of colluding with social media companies to censor online speech. The court judge ordered federal judge to depose Dr. Fauci, Psaki and other Biden officials after the group argued that it was necessary for them to testify in order to prove their claims. The lawsuit also ordered an FBI cybersecurity official to testify about a laptop that belonged to Joe Biden which is alleged to have been used by his campaign staff for censorship and data collection activities. In addition, Psaki was asked if she had knowledge of any orders from the White House or from former President Barack Obama’s administration regarding social media censorship or surveillance of American citizens. The judge's decision could be a critical turning point for this case as it opens the door for more depositions and evidence gathering which could provide further insight into how Big Techs censorship may have been colluding with top officials in the Biden administration. This could potentially lead to new policies or regulations being put in place by the government, making it more difficult for these companies to censor online speech without repercussions.

On Friday, a court approved a request to depose Dr. Anthony Fauci, former White House press secretary Jen Psaki, and other officials involved in the administrations public health response to the pandemic. The deposition is part of an investigation by Missouri and Louisiana attorneys general into alleged federal and corporate censorship during the pandemic. The two states filed the lawsuit last week after their attorneys general allege that the federal government colluded with tech companies to censor speech critical of their policies. The office announced on Tuesday that it had ordered eight depositions, including those of Dr. Fauci and Ms. Psaki, in order to determine if there was any coordination between tech companies and the federal government to censor speech related to COVID-19.



Photo by Upslash

Who was Rob Flaherty Acting for, and what was the White House Scared Of?

In other emails on Twitter, Rob Flaherty has also called for the creation of a road map for reducing misinformation around Covid-19. In one of many leaked emails, Flaherty was seen writing to a Facebook exec on April 14, 2021, calling on it to censor Fox News host Tucker Carlson and journalist Tomi Lahren, he was angered that the deletion of those individuals accounts was not part of its harm reduction strategy .

This latest exchange is the strongest evidence to date that there is collusion between democratic governments and social media companies in pursuit of a uniform policy in favor of censorship. Email exchanges between Rob Flaherty, White House Director for Digital Media, and social media executives show that companies enacted the Covid censorship policies under unrelenting, coercive pressure from the White House--not on their own initiative. Rob Flaherty, the White Houses Biden digital communications director, held weekly meetings with the heads of social-media companies, who then sent him emails pressing them to censor various personalities for their statements on Covid.

Given the vast powers that government has to make social media companies lives harder, via public criticism, lawsuits, regulations, and legislation, the Biden administrations call for tougher moderation amounts to a command. Multiply this problem by the countless decisions about moderation Social media platforms make daily, and you get a situation in which it is increasingly hard to say if they are exercising independent judgment or taking orders from government.

Why this level of censorship was preformed, and why it was a top priority remains unclear, however, simple math might point to 1 logical conclusion. Stay tuned for more break updates on this insane case.