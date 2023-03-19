The 2023 Kentucky Derby 149th Run for the Roses at Churchill Downs may see another win like Rich Strike's 80-1 victory

The Historical Kentucky Derby

For 149 years, Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky has been the home of the Kentucky Derby and the Run for the Roses, which will kick off on Saturday, May 6. Who can forget what happened last year when Rich Strike, an 80-1 long shot, came from behind to seal the win and shock the world? The contenders have already been announced and predictions made for this year's Derby and the first leg of the Triple Crown. Can recent history repeat itself and produce another Rich Strike among the contenders?

Kentucky Derby 2023 Contenders

The 2023 Road to the Kentucky Derby has produced the top 10 contenders (and trainers) so far (as of 3/12/2023):

Forte (Todd A. Pletcher) Practical Move (Tim Yakteen) Confidence Game (J. Keith Desormeaux) Angel of Empire (Brad H. Cox) Raise Can (Ben Colbrook) Tapit Trice (Todd A. Pletcher) Rocket Can (William I. Mott) Red Route One (Steven Asmussen) Instant Coffee (Brad H. Cox) Classic Car Wash (Mark E. Casse)

Churchill Downs Events & Tickets

The Kentucky Derby website is a one-stop shop to purchase tickets for events to be held at Churchill Downs as well as other information. Event tickets can also be purchased on the Churchill Downs website.

It's best to get tickets sooner rather than later, according to Kentucky Derby Festival President & CEO, Matt Gibson who stated in a news release.

Many of our ticketed events do sell out quickly. We encourage fans to purchase tickets early so they don’t miss out!

