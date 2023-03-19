Daughter being constantly bullied by her father, distressed when live-in boyfriend bullies her too to "impress" her dad

What Does Abuse Include?

People who do not consider name-calling and belittling as abusive may not think anything of inflicting those types of behaviors on someone. But it is a fact that verbal and emotional abuse is hurtful just like physical abuse, and sometimes just as damaging to the person being hurt.

One daughter took to a Reddit post to explain her situation dealing with a verbally abusive father that she and her boyfriend are living with, and how the boyfriend has joined in with her father to constantly put her down.

Strained Father-Daughter Relationship

In her post, the 24-year-old woman says that she still lives with her parents. She doesn't say anything about her mother but talks about how she has never been close to her 46-year-old father. She also expresses her feelings about how her father mistreats her with narcissistic behavior.

She explains, stating:

[My father] would constantly have mean and hurtful things to say or rude remarks and play them off as jokes, even though he knew it really bothered and hurt me.

Based on what she says here, her father evidently cares very little about her feelings and seems to enjoy bullying his own daughter with hurtful words. Some may wonder if she's so distraught over her father's abusive treatment of her, then why does she still live there with him?

Why She Still Lives with Her Parents

She says she lives there because she's in medical school and she and her parents thought it would be easier for her to live at home so that she could focus on school full-time. Could it be that maybe her dad is jealous of her about to become a doctor? From what she explains though, he's always been mean and nasty to her.

Problem with Her Live-in Boyfriend

To make matters worse for her, she says that her 27-year-old boyfriend has been living with her in her parents' home for four months. The problem is that her boyfriend evidently started copying her father in verbally abusing her!

She explains, stating:

My boyfriend started living with my parents and [me] around 4 months ago. All was going well until he lived here for about a month, [then] he caught on to my dad's remarks. This has been going on for three months now where he’d basically ‘bully’ me with my father.

With that, she says that she told her boyfriend how much it hurts her for him and her father to say cruel things to her, even if they say they are 'joking'. But her boyfriend told her that he does it to 'connect' with and 'impress' her dad because her dad seems to have always been 'iffy' about him.

It appears that the boyfriend is doing it to get on her dad's good side, particularly since he's living there in the man's house. But what about his girlfriend and how she feels?

She goes on to say what she thinks about that, stating:

Even though I’ve told them countless times, and they BOTH know how I feel and how it’s affecting me, neither of them seems to care. I have no idea what to do anymore.

Surprisingly, this young woman is at a loss as to what she can do about her situation, but the commenters sure had some suggestions.

