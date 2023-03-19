Shy introvert says he's jealous and irritated by morning people and extroverts; perfect life is "to have nothing to do"

Are you an introvert?

If you find yourself focusing on your internal feelings, thoughts, and moods more than being stimulated by things externally, then you may be an introvert. Some may even say that you're "withdrawn" or "shy". One guy who is evidently an introvert took to a Reddit post to get off his chest that he finds extroverts irritating, especially with their tendency to be "morning people".

Photo by Sander Sammy on Unsplash

**This article is based on information sourced from social media, blog, and psychology websites, cited within the story**

According to a professional development coach, the main difference between extroverts and introverts is the sources from where they draw their energy. For instance, extroverts get energized by socialization and collaboration, and introverts get energy from relishing their 'me' time and being alone. Introverts also may do well in small social groups.

In his post, the shy guy states:

It seems almost all my problems involve waking up early and having to be around people. I truly believe that being a social morning person just downright makes your life much easier. Extroverts literally love to “meet new people”, which just blows my mind.

Based on his statement, he seems to be a socially anxious introvert, meaning it's often that he feels uneasy or maybe even nervous around people in social interactions, especially if the group is not small, according to Very Well Mind.

He ended the post with his ideal situation in life, stating:

The perfect life for me is to have nothing to do. I don’t care about money, status, friendships or anything really. I like to be creative and use my mind, but that doesn’t work in our society.

He seems to be really bothered by having to go around people and deal with social situations, and the commenters to his post mostly agreed that it's something they experience as well.

