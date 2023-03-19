Teen daughter tired of acting as a second parent for her spoiled disabled little sister; mom is detached

Amarie M.

Kids Taking on the Role of Parents

It's only natural for older siblings to help out with younger siblings sometimes. But when it becomes overbearing, overwhelming, or burdensome, it turns into parentification. This can take a huge toll on a child from being given age-inappropriate or role-inappropriate responsibilities. One young teenage girl has taken to a Reddit post to explain her situation with being parentified by her mother against her will.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dBHOe_0lHYO8JQ00
Photo byKatie GerrardonUnsplash

**This article is based on information sourced from social media and psychology websites, cited within the story**

The Situation

The 15-year-old Reddit poster explains her situation of living with a mother who makes her provide almost all of the care for her 7-year-old disabled sister. She also expresses her feelings of being imposed upon by having to do it.

She explains, stating:

I do about 95% of the care for my little sister and I’m honestly so tired of it. [My] little sister, who I’ll call L, knows a few words and phrases but doesn’t know full sentences. She’s also hard of hearing and has trouble understanding some things.

This is a classic example of parentification, being a caretaker for younger siblings. And it can have an undesirable impact on a teenager's mental health. But, the teen daughter's mother doesn't seem to understand this or maybe she just doesn't care, according to a mental health expert.

The daughter says that because of her sister's disability, her mother allows her to get away with any and everything. She also says that her little sister gets her way and anything she wants by screaming and crying and their mom won't do anything about it unless it's bothering her directly.

Childcare Responsibilities Pushed on Teen

The poster goes on to explain that no one wants to take care of her little sister for any extended period of time because she is so spoiled. And she talks about everything that's thrust upon her.

This is what she says about all she has to do:

I, the oldest sister, have to do most of the caretaking (because God forbid [my mom] parents the child she gave birth to). Whenever [my sister] is hungry or thirsty I’m the one who has to feed her, even if mom is literally in the kitchen directly next to the fridge.
I have to play with her and keep her entertained and controlled whenever mom has company. I have to make sure she bathes and get her dressed. All of which I do while she’s glued to her phone, a device that she has an unhealthy obsession with.

The Gaslighting

In her post, the teen describes treatment by her mother that falls in the category of gaslighting, which is a narcissistic personality trait. For example, she states that she attempted to impose a little bit of discipline by taking her phone away for just a few minutes. This, of course, meant the little sister would scream and cry and then she'd get yelled at by their mother.

She explains what her mother would yell at her and the conclusions she's come to because of it, stating:

[My mom] usually [hits me] with some kind of guilt trip like “You have no idea what it’s like living as her! She’s disabled and special needs!” So she just stays spoiled as is. This has gotten to the point where mom acts like she can’t even survive a day without me taking care of her child for her.

Attempts to Escape for a While

The young poster says that sometimes she tries to get to go over to her grandmother's house to get "peace and quiet" for a while. But every time she does, her mom makes her take the little sister with her, which she says "ruins the point".

She explains, stating:

I have tried to argue with mom that it’s unfair that I’m not allowed to go to grandma’s house alone for a day when [my sister] went to her grandparents' house alone for weeks at a time. She said it wasn’t the same because she’s the youngest and I’m the oldest so it’s automatically my responsibility to take care of the youngest sibling.

She then gives an example of a time when she says she managed to convince her mother to allow her to go with her grandmother for the night. But then at the last second, when she was in the car with her grandmother and they were pulling off, her mother changed her mind and made her take her sister. She said she cried all the way to her grandmother's that day.

More Gaslighting

To make matters worse for this young girl, she says that even if she does somehow manage to go hang out with friends or anywhere else, her mom calls and tells her how much her little sister "misses" her. Then she says as soon as she gets back home, she's stuck on babysitting duty all over again. She says that she's just tired, wants some time for herself, and wonders if that's too much to ask.

--------------------------------------

What are your thoughts?

--------------------------------------

# relationships# narcissism# parentification# child abuse# mental health

Comments / 0

