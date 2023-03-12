Opinion: Clever Ways to Navigate Toxic Friendships and Relationships

Amarie M.

Which person are you?

No doubt everybody has dealt with toxic people at some point in life. Toxic people include those who are mean, abusive, manipulative, sociopaths, narcissists, gossipers, or sympathy-seekers having constant pity parties they always want you to attend, to name just a few examples.


**This article is based on opinion and observation and is for informational purposes only**

Toxic people don’t question themselves or consider if they are the problem because, for them, the problem is ALWAYS someone else. And they are forever going out of their way and working overtime to create drama, wreak havoc, start trouble, or cause problems so that they can twist situations to get what they want and have their way.

Does any of this sound familiar at all? If so, there’s more.

Another give-a-way sign of toxic people is how they use tactics to sow seeds of disruption to make themselves seem and feel like they are more important than they really are. You’ve seen this before no doubt. Toxic people behave in this way because they are notoriously insecure beings that have a need to pull others down and make them feel all types of negative emotions.

Toxic people in your life can literally ruin your life and hold you back from living your best life and realizing progress in reaching your goals, or just doing what you want to do. Having toxic people in your life can quickly pull you down to their level and possibly turn you into a toxic person just like them.

The good news is that you can control toxic people instead of having them control you, by being clever about dealing with them.

How clever people control toxic people

1. They non-apologetically completely ignore people who are always looking for attention


You know the type. These types of toxic people just can’t seem to resist always turning every and anything around to be all about them. No matter what the occasion, toxic people will do whatever they can think of to be the center of attention.

It doesn’t matter. It could be somebody’s wedding, birthday party, recognition at work, or even their funeral, toxic people somehow will try to be seen. Some ways they may do this are talking unnecessarily loud, showing off, being obnoxious to people, or making a scene of some sort, just anything to get attention on them. And, if they’re not getting the attention that they’re so desperate for, then they may lash out, start arguments or fights with people, or do something destructive while throwing a temper tantrum.

How clever people handle it:

Healthy social interaction is a product of everybody having the chance to laugh, talk, joke around, and join in the fun. Everything shouldn’t revolve around just one rude individual.

If a toxic person is trying to hog attention — IGNORE HIM (OR HER).

Plain and simple. Clever people do their best to pay no attention to the person trying hard to be the center of attention. They act as if the toxic person isn’t even there and continue to socialize with other people in the group. Don’t give the toxic person an audience.

2. They stay away from manipulative people as much as situations allow

People who are manipulative are concerned about only one person and that is themselves. They will have no qualms about playing with your feelings and manipulating them to further their own agendas.

Manipulative people prey on and attack other people mentally and emotionally by taking advantage of their victims to gain power and control or to derive benefits and privileges that they don’t deserve at the expense of those they victimize. They don’t respect boundaries and will stop at nothing to pursue what they want and will have no regard for who gets hurt in the process.

How clever people handle it:

First, recognize if you find yourself constantly feeling angry, irritated, sad, or inadequate around a certain person. Or do you have the feeling that the person is deceiving you?

If so, the person is likely trying to play on your emotions and a good way to escape is — AVOIDANCE.

Clever people do the following:

  • Avoid people who toy with their head.
  • Avoid people who repeatedly do and say things to intentionally upset or hurt them.
  • Avoid people whose actions don’t match their words.
  • Avoid people who expect to be made a priority but don’t make them a priority.
  • Avoid people who can’t offer sincere apologies or deny their wrongs.

3. They don’t try to disprove liars but rather allow them enough rope to trip themselves up

Toxic people can be some of the most compulsive liars, even to themselves. They can lie so much that they start believing their own lies to be true, which feeds into their own twisted views of reality.

Oftentimes, they will lie about other people, lie to other people, lie about other people, lie about some accomplish they never achieved to make themselves look important, lie to get away with something or lie about anything at all.

This old saying is probably true:

If you’ll lie then you’ll steal, and if you’ll steal then you’ll kill”, is probably true.

How clever people handle it:

Unfortunately for liars, they can addicted to lying, and it’s extremely difficult to keep up with a bunch of lies because it’s not easy to remember all the made-up stories with their twists and turns. So, clever people just allow liars the space and freedom of exposing themselves by contradicting themselves with lies that just don’t add up.

Clever people don’t waste time trying to prove anybody wrong who is obviously a liar. They step back and let the liars dig themselves into a deeper and deeper hole by contradicting themselves. Clever people understand the value of silence when somebody is spouting off things that are not true.

4. They blatantly tell toxic people when they are wrong or when something is their fault

Clever people understand there is no point in beating around the bush when it comes to shooting blame right back at a toxic person who spews it out toward others. Toxic people will blame anybody but themselves about just about anything, even if it’s obvious that they’re the one at fault. They simply try to justify blaming others by bringing up something that somebody else has done to try and minimize their own faults.

A self-absorbed person can only see the faults of others. But they are often blind to their own faults.  — Anonymous

Some common reasons toxic people blame others:

  • It’s easy to put blame on someone else.
  • Blaming somebody else is a good defense mechanism.
  • They may blame others to feel in control.
  • Blaming others protects their ego.
  • They blame others as an excuse to cover up their own actions.

How clever people handle it:

Cleverly handling toxic people who play the blame game can mean just flat-out telling them they are at fault and not allowing them to pin excuses on the situation. Refuse to listen to or accept any attempts to justify their faults, and it’s ok to talk to them about their behavior.

5. They don’t encourage or enable gossipers, and they do not trust them


Listen, if a toxic person comes to you gossiping about somebody else, then you can be certain that they’ll gossip about you too. Toxic people will share some of their secrets with you to get you to trust them, to make it seem like when they come to you with gossip, they’re doing it because you two are friends.

Then when they think they have your trust, their plan is to get you engaged in gossip with them. But then they will go behind your back to gossip and get another person against you by telling that person what you said about them.

How clever people handle it:

They simply make a habit of shutting down the conversation when somebody brings them gossip trying to tear somebody else down by spreading rumors, secrets, or lies. And one of the best ways they do this is to let the gossiper know that talking badly about someone else says more about them than the person they’re gossiping about.

This quotes sums it up nicely.

“Isn’t it kind of silly to think that tearing someone else down builds you up?” — Sean Covey

6. They do not engage with or pacify narcissistic behavior

Narcissists adore themselves in an abnormal way, have an inflated sense of importance or entitlement, have no empathy for other people, and are excessively needy for admiration and attention. Narcissism is a personality disorder that shows in the person’s disconnection from reality.

Symptoms of narcissism include fishing for compliments and not being able to take criticism but can dish it out. Narcissists constantly seek approval and comments from others. They may have a habit of taking lots of selfies and wanting people to take notice of them all the time and give them praise repeatedly. They are often jealous of others and may put people down right to their faces to try and make them feel less-than.

When it comes to narcissists:

“You can’t force someone to respect you, but you can refuse to be disrespected.” — Anonymous

How clever people handle it:

A good method for dealing with narcissists is to make a point not to focus on them. Just refuse to feed their appetite for constant gratification. Clever people do not allow narcissists to push aside their needs just to pacify themselves.

It’s also effective to speak up with conviction whenever a narcissist attempts to bring you or someone else down. Do it in a complimentary way with a touch of sarcasm like:

You know Jane, you really are a nice looking woman. There should be no reason for you to try and throw shade on another woman because she’s beautiful. Her beauty takes nothing away from yours. Wouldn’t you agree?

7. They do not get caught up in drama and petty disagreements in public (or private)

Most people prefer to handle disagreements or arguments within a certain realm of privacy, not where other people can see. But, toxic people are the opposite. They love an opportunity to make a scene in public, arguing or fighting in front of other people, especially strangers.

If this happens, guess what:

“You don’t have to attend every argument you’re invited to.” — Anonymous

How clever people handle it:

Clever people use their heightened emotional intelligence to keep their composure solid and their voices low when somebody else is flying off the handle. Then they just simply walk away, leave the room, or leave the building. It takes two people to argue. The toxic person will get quieter if the clever person refuses to participate.

8. They ignore insults from toxic people trying to get under their skin


There are at least two types of toxic people when it comes to dishing out insults:

  1. Those who insult people overtly
  2. Those who insult people on the sly

The person who will insult you in your face, outright, rudely, and unapologetically is a toxic person who feels the right and the entitlement to do just that. This person doesn’t care what you think or what others think about them being so crass. They just blurt out whatever they want to intentionally hurt somebody else’s feelings.

On the other hand, the person who throws insults at you is disguised as compliments like the feeling of insulting people out loud while hiding behind what they think is wit and intellect.

Here’s an example:

Back when the movie Dreamgirls came out, Jennifer Hudson put on some extra weight to play the role of Effie because, in the story, Effie was supposed to be a larger woman. When Beyonce was interviewed and asked her thoughts about Jennifer’s performance in the role, she said that she wished she could have gained 20 pounds and played Effie. TMZ pointed out that Beyonce’s comment about Jennifer was a bit ‘backhanded’, but it certainly seems like it was an insult on the sly to call Jennifer fat.

How clever people handle it:

It’s simple. Clever people just look over toxic people who always have an insult to give out. They take the stance of:

“In order for you to insult me, I would first have to value your opinion.” — Anonymous

Ignoring a toxic person is one of the best ways to eat them alive because it starves them of their need to feel like they’ve beat you, knocks them off of their entitlement pedestal, bruises their ego, and makes them look small.

9. They do not indulge people who always want to have a pity party

Walling in self-pity is a toxic trait that can pull people into a web of being overused by toxic people who pretend to be helpless and living a whoa-is-me, poor-me existence and always looking for sympathy.

These are the type of people who make excuses like not being able to pay people back the money they borrowed because they can’t find a job because they were mistreated and neglected as a child, and so forth. Or they’re forever complaining about what they’ve been through and blaming everybody else for their failures. Many may not even do much to change their situations.

They need to realize that:

“Feeling sorry for yourself, and your present condition, is not only a waste of energy but the worst habit you could possibly have.” — Dale Carnegie

How clever people handle it:

One way that clever people handle dealing with a self-pity person is to simply avoid them. They just don’t want to be engaged with this type of toxicity. But there are some people who choose to offer some assistance to the person if it’s someone they care about.

Here are the types of things one could say to a pity partier:

  • “You know John, I really don’t think I’m being a good friend for listening to all the reasons why you can never find a job. The time it takes to sit around all day complaining about it could be used to actually take the steps to look for and apply to jobs.”
  • “It’s really difficult for me to hear all the bad things about our church every day from you. I’m focusing on the positive things that we can do to find solutions to any issues. So, I’m will be stepping away from our conversation in the future if you are set on speaking the negative.”

The main thing is clever people do not allow themselves to be pulled into the vacuum of self-pity that others perpetuate for themselves. It is important not to be passive but stern when someone is in a perpetual pity party.

10. They are not fooled by false kindness and fake concern

There is a big difference between genuine kindness which shows true consideration for someone and fake kindness which is insincere and manipulative.

Here are a couple of examples of false kindness and fake concern:

  • A work colleague gives a homeless person a couple of dollars while you two are out to lunch, but then you see the colleague has posted it on social media afterward to get likes and shares.
  • A friend showers you with compliments as their birthday is coming up with the agenda of getting you to buy them a big gift.
  • A friend was always there hanging out with you whenever you were getting paid but didn’t pick up the phone when you lost your job.
“Fake friends are like shadows: always near you at your brightest moments, but nowhere to be seen at your darkest hour.” — Habeeb Akande

How clever people handle it:

Clever people do not allow fake people to hoodwink and bamboozle them into their manipulative trickery. They instead pay close attention to who’s in their life for personal gain, and they either call out those people or they just cut them off without a word. If they call them out, they set clear limits and boundaries and if the person goes beyond those, then they end the toxic friendship. Plain and simple.

The Takeaway

Being a toxic person or constantly being around toxic people is not healthy, mentally or emotionally, which can negatively impact physical health, as toxicity may manifest dis-ease in every area of life, even financially and socially.

We all may have toxic aspects of our personalities that need to be eliminated, and no doubt everybody needs to cut ties with toxic people in their lives. Life is full of toxic exposures that are beyond our control, so it makes sense to get rid of toxic things in our lives that we can control if we want to improve our quality of life for ourselves and our loved ones.

