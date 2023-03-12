Opinion: How to Recognize When a Women is Interested in You or Not

Amarie M.

Men and Rejection

It's a fact that men do not want to be rejected by women, which is no doubt a big reason why some men don't even try with certain women. But, women will usually give clear red and green signals, so all you have to do is pay closer attention.

**This article is based on opinion and observation and is for informational purposes only**

What gives?

Ok fellas, here’s the 411. Women, for the most part, give off signals, signs, hints, and vibes that are either green lights or red lights, which should let you know whether it’s acceptable to continue the pursuit — or not.

The problem with some men is that they either do not know how to recognize the red lights or they flat out choose to ignore them and push through anyway, at which point they push the woman to then be rude. And, then, of course, she’s a b*tch or some other derogatory term.

What is Your "Type"

Look, everybody has a “type” that they are attracted to and everybody has certain likes and dislikes, preferences, must-haves, and things that they are willing to compromise, or not. It’s not too hard to understand this. And, guys, this is true for you too! C’mon, don’t try to act like it isn’t.

Don't take it Personally

So, you may as well not take it personally if you make a move on a woman and she’s not interested. Because if the tables were turned and a woman that you are not attracted to (for whatever reason) comes on to you, what do you do?

You reject her. And don’t pretend like you haven’t done that. Because I know that you have and probably more times than you’re willing to admit. If you’re not interested, then you’re just not interested. Period. Right?

Well, it’s the same with women but we let you know if your advances are welcome or not by giving you either a green light or a red light. It’s up to you to open your eyes and see what color light you’re getting.

Ok, so even though the green lights are pretty straightforwardly the opposite of the red lights, I’ll get into some of the most common ones. But first, let’s consider the red lights, just in case it’s as much of a mystery as it often seems.

It’s a RED LIGHT if:

  • You speak to a woman and she speaks back but it’s very short and then she looks away or down at her phone, instead of smiling and making eye contact with you or adding something extra to her greeting.
  • You strike up a conversation but she is barely engaged in it. For instance, she only gives one-word responses and her body language is closed such as her arms are crossed, she’s not facing you, she checks her watch or phone while you’re talking, she doesn’t have a friendly look on her face, she frowns or cuts her eyes, or she doesn’t want to make eye contact.
  • You ask for her phone number and she says that she’s in a relationship (whether she’s in one or not). This is an OBVIOUS red light to let you know she’s not interested. Or you ask for the number and she gives ANY kind of excuse like she’s very busy, doesn’t talk on the phone that much, or tells you she’ll take your number instead (FYI, if this happens, don’t expect a call because she is NOT going to call).
  • She seems like she’s in a hurry to get away from you, or she simply starts walking away. If this happens, please don’t follow her. She does not want you to.
  • And how about this one? She blatantly says, “No. I’m not interested.” Or anything to that effect. Some of you will still keep pushing after a flat-out rejection like it’s going to change her mind or like you think that she doesn’t have the right not to be interested in you.

Now, for some of the GREEN lights:

  • She smiles at you. (But caution: A smile could be a green light but it might be that she’s just being polite. So, be sure that she is actually smiling at you and not just pasting a false smile on her face so as not to look awkward.)
  • She makes prolonged eye contact with you or she keeps looking at you and looking away and back again.
  • She looks at you up and down, squints her eyes at you, bats her eyes, licks her lips, or bites on her bottom lip.
  • She touches her hair while you have eye contact.
  • Her body language is tuned into you. For instance, she turns toward you if you’re sitting or standing, her arms are uncrossed, she leans in or toward you when you’re talking to her, etc.
  • She caresses an object in her hands while making eye contact with you.
  • She complements you, acts flirty with you, or touches you in a light but deliberate way. (Note: Don’t get this one twisted. Some people are just touchers to everybody.)
  • She flat-out tells you that she’s interested!

What if you can’t tell if the signals are RED or GREEN?

If you have to ask or wonder or are confused, then assume the light is red. This is no time to be in a guessing game.

If she wants you to know that she’s interested there won’t be any doubts, unless your being unsure is because your approach is not straightforward because you’re afraid of possible rejection.

Are you making it clear that you like her or are interested in getting to know her in a way that’s more than an acquaintance or just friends?

Here’s the deal

Listen, guys. You don’t have to try so hard with a woman. If she doesn’t respond to you with any interest, then leave her alone and move on to the next.

Don’t allow her to make you feel less-than by humiliating yourself by looking desperate and thirsty when you can clearly see she’s not into you. Recognize a red light immediately and cut it off and keep stepping.

Is it even worth it to have to push through her wall? No, it isn’t. And for you to try and do so when you can see that she’s not interested is downright rude and disrespectful anyway.

What are your thoughts? Put them in the comments.

