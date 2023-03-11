Chicago, IL

Fatphobic average-weight woman tells plus-size friend to find toga dress in Chicago for wedding: "please do it for me"

Amarie M.

Fatphobia is a Real Thing

The Boston Medical Center defines fatphobia (aka anti-fat) as bias toward overweight people, with the bias often rooted in blame and presumed moral failing on the part of the person who is overweight. Being overweight or obese is highly stigmatized in Western Culture.

Photo byJacques GAIMARD from Pixabay
Photo byJacques GAIMARD from Pixabay

**This article is based on information sourced from social media and psychology websites, cited within the story**

Wedding Outfit Choices

Wedding attire is fortunately varied with many types of outfits to choose from, and one can be especially creative if having a non-traditional wedding. One plus-size person has taken to a Reddit post to explain a situation that involves a friend who is clearly fatphobic and that friend attempting to take over when it comes to imposing her views on what her friend should wear.

Being Comfortable in their Own Bodies

Here is the situation explained:

I am a plus-size person and getting married. I have a friend that has invited herself to the wedding outfit-finding process. Now, I never invited her because she is fatphobic and I am a fat that loves their body.
It has come up in several ways. Such as when I told her I’m fatter than I’ve ever been and more in love with my body than ever. She questioned the hell out of me trying to disprove my self-love because she couldn’t believe someone could be my size and love themselves truly.

In the post, the fatphobic friend is described as a tall woman with an athletic build and average weight. The clencher is that she's told her friend that she would have more self-love if she could only lose 15 more pounds.

Her friend takes it in stride, stating:

So I haven’t pushed on this with her because it seems to be a real struggle for her. I’ve just been living my fat life happy.

Opinion of Her Plus-size Friend's Wedding Outfit

The Reddit poster goes on to mention that telling the friend about plans to take a trip to Chicago to look for a wedding outfit was a mistake. The poster also explains why wearing a dress is out of the question.

As explained:

Last night I messed up and told her I was going to Chicago to find a wedding outfit. I am a gender-queer gay and set on a jumpsuit. I am highly opposed to a dress. Instead of her asking me what I actually was thinking she dove into how I should wear a toga-style dress. And can I just please do it for her.

Evidently, the so-called friend was completely ignoring what her friend wanted and forcing her own views on the situation. One could wonder why what her friend wears to their own wedding is such a sore spot for her.

The poster further explains:

So because I’m fat, I must wear a potato sack? See dress styles [she picked out] here. See my favorites here.

The poster goes on to say that they love their body and wears form-fitting clothes and crop tops often.

What they want is:

. . . a colorful jumpsuit, with my arms out, [tatas] showing, and belly on full display. Because yes, I do even love my belly.

The poster then poses a question regarding whether they are wrong for not allowing the friend to have her way when it's not even her wedding.

What are your thoughts?

