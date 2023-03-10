Opinion: Attracting or repelling an awesome partner for a long-term relationship is in how you act; dating advice

Hint: Expecting what you’re not yourself probably won’t cut it. When you focus on being the best possible partner you can be, you may be more likely to attract someone who is looking for a partner just like you.

Photo by Chermiti Mohamed on Unsplash

**This article is based on information sourced from psychology and medical websites, cited within the story**

What is Your Perspective

Ask yourself if you’d want to date somebody like you, then become the kind of person you would want to date, and then put yourself out there. How? Brainstorm yourself and think of some ways.

You could get involved in activities and interests that you enjoy, and meet new people through those activities. Or, of course, social networking sites are a popular way for people to connect with potential partners who share their interests.

But to find awesomeness by being awesome yourself, there are some loose ends you may need to tie up and make some other steps in the right direction as well.

Here are 10 recommendations for attracting an awesome partner

1. Get rid of the baggage and let go of the past

Photo by AlexisNyalPhotography

If you’re looking to attract an awesome partner, there are a few things you need to do. First, get rid of any baggage you’re carrying around from previous relationships. This includes any resentment, emotional baggage, or mental negativity.

An article on the Psychology Today website, written by Dr. Audrey Sherman, points out why mastering your emotional baggage is important, especially when entering into a new relationship. This is no doubt something we all have struggled with in our relationship lives.

It’s easy to dwell on the past, especially when it comes to relationships. But if you want to attract an awesome partner, you need to let go of the past and focus on the present to make yourself more attractive to potential partners.

This may mean finally letting go of someone you love because it just isn’t serving your best interest not to. And that can be difficult. Believe me. I know firsthand. But it can be done.

And the way to let go is acceptance. You must accept that what you once had no longer exists, which will allow you to move on and open your heart to someone else just waiting to fill the void and be what you need, want, and deserve so that you can be happy in the relationship.

2. Be genuine and authentic

Relationship counselors reveal that when it comes to relationships, it’s important to be genuine and authentic to be better connected with your partner. Let people see the real you, warts and all. Invite acceptance by being true to yourself. No one can beat you at being you.

By being genuine and authentic, you build trust and intimacy with others. This leads to more fulfilling and lasting relationships. Don’t be fake or phony in your interactions with potential partners. Be yourself, don’t try to be someone you’re not, and be honest about what you’re looking for in a relationship.

And hey, if you’re not looking for anything serious, then don’t lead someone on as if you are just to try and use that person. Be respectful of your potential partner’s time and energy. You wouldn’t want somebody doing the same to you, would you?

People can see through fakery, if not immediately, they will eventually. So, it’s not sustainable and you’ll slip up at some point trying to be something that you’re not.

3. Work on yourself

In order to attract an awesome partner, you need to work on yourself first and be comfortable in your own skin. Whether it be something you want to work on physically, mentally, emotionally, or financially. Work on you.

Get to a state of love for yourself so that you can be free to love someone else and allow someone else to love you. And so that you recognize and know your worth so that you only allow someone close to you who appreciates you. This is your superpower.

4. Be independent and have your own life outside of a relationship

Being able to stand on your own two feet is impressive. Don’t be a bugaboo! Nobody wants to be smothered. Let your potential partner know that you value some ‘me’ time and that you feel it’s important for them to do the same. Because the truth is you shouldn’t want to be smothered in a relationship either.

Productivity guru, Tony Robbins, says don’t lose yourself in relationships. I take this to mean not to make the other person your all-in-all. It’s no fun becoming obsessed and consumed with somebody else or vice versa. You’ll end up being seen as a nuisance or become a victim of being used, which could lead to toxicity in the relationship, according to Medical News Today.

5. Have a positive outlook on life and be optimistic

Nobody wants to be around a Debbie Downer or a Pessimistic Paul. Be someone who looks more on the bright side instead of the dark side of things. A pleasant, happy person is enjoyable to be around.

Of course, life is not always positive but your main outlook can be of a positive nature. It’s important to understand that things can get better and your attitude is what you make it.

6. Be emotionally and mentally available

If you want to have a strong and healthy relationship, it’s important to be emotionally and mentally available to your partner. That means being present and engaged in the relationship, and being supportive when they need it. It also means being willing to work on the relationship and nurture it, so that it can be a good quality relationship.

Negative signs like indifference, avoidance, and detachment point to emotional unavailability, which can be bad news for the health of a relationship, according to PsychCentral. If you’re not emotionally or mentally available, how can you expect your relationship to be an awesome one?

7. Be physically active and in good shape (if you are able)

Being physically active and in good shape has its perks when it comes to relationships as well as your health. For one, it is a plus if you can do things together as a couple that requires physical activity, like walking, hiking, or biking.

According to the CDC, the benefits of keeping active are numerous. So, even if you’re not the most active person, at least try to do things that will get your heart rate up and get you moving. It’s good for your health and it can be a bonding experience for you and your partner. Plus, it shows that you’re willing to do your best to be in good shape for the relationship.

8. Be a good listener and be open and honest

In Psychology Today, Dr. Lisa Firestone discusses the importance of honesty in a relationship. To have a healthy and successful relationship with someone, it is important to communicate openly and honestly with each other. This means being open and truthful about your thoughts, feelings, and needs, and not holding back anything.

It can be difficult to be completely honest all the time, but it is important to try. When you are honest with each other, it builds trust and allows you to confide in each other. Ultimately, communication is key to a happy and healthy relationship.

Be engaging and be a good conversationalist and make sure you’re listening as much as you’re talking. In any relationship, it’s important to be a good listener. This means not just hearing what your partner is saying, but actively listening and trying to understand their perspective.

Dr. Diana Raab Ph.D. talks about deep listening and why it’s important in any personal relationship and points out that research studies have shown that partners who listen deeply to one another have more successful relationships.

9. Be respectful and treat others (and yourself) with kindness

Being respectful is a positive character trait that includes showing courtesy and respect towards others as well as yourself. It is important that you treat yourself nicely and honor yourself in your actions and interactions, as much as you possibly can. And by the same token try to treat others with just as much kindness.

When you treat others with kindness, not only does it make the other person feel good, but it also makes you feel good. Plus, when you are kind to others, they are more likely to reciprocate. You are also showing that you are a caring person. And who wouldn’t want an awesome partner who is kind and caring?

10. Take care of yourself and make sure you’re looking your best

Be presentable! Looking your best doesn’t mean you have to be dressed to the nines every time you leave the house. But, it is important to be well-kept, clean, and neat.

This means making sure your hair is styled, your clothes are wrinkle-free and you’re smelling pleasant. Taking care of yourself sends the message that you’re confident and put together. Plus, it’ll make you feel better about yourself, which is always a plus.

And here are 10 things NOT to do if you want to attract (or keep) an awesome partner

1. Don’t look for someone to complete you

You may feel like you’re not whole without a partner, or that you need somebody else to make you feel complete. But, according to relationship counseling principles, this way of thinking can lead you into unhealthy and codependent relationships. You may start to believe that you can’t even be happy or fulfilled unless you’re in a relationship and that your worth is somehow tied to being in a couple.

For example, if you’re a workaholic and that’s who you are, then a partner who sits at home while you’re at work is not a good match for you. Don’t rely on your partner to give you confidence or make you happier. That’s not their job. It’s yours.

2. Don’t prioritize being together over being honest

It’s easy to get caught up in the idea of being together with someone, but it’s important to remember that being honest is more important. If you’re not honest with each other, it’s impossible to have a healthy relationship.

It is best to be honest and spend time apart than to be together and lie to each other. And it is better to be alone together than together with each of you feeling alone in the relationship.

3. Don’t settle

I have never been one to believe that somebody can “grow on me”. That’s not a good start to a relationship. If you’re not into someone, don’t settle for them. It’s not worth it to try and force a relationship with someone you’re not interested in.

Settling doesn’t make you compatible with the person, and you’ll only end up putting each other off. Wait for someone who you have a real connection with and who meets your must-haves. Your heart will be in it and it’ll be worth it in the end.

Dr. Juliana Breines Ph.D., in Psychology Today, points out four good reasons why you shouldn’t settle in a relationship that has to do with priorities, benefits, true love, and acceptance. If you don’t want to be with someone at this point in time, be nice enough to let them go.

4. Don’t choose the safe option

When it comes to relationships, a lot of people might want to play it safe when it comes to exploring their options and maybe doing something a little different. But, let’s face it, relationships are all about taking risks anyway.

If you’re not willing to step outside of your comfort zone, you may never experience the true excitement of being in a relationship. So I would say don’t let fears stop you from taking a chance on someone. You might just find that the best relationships are the ones that are worth the risk.

5. Don’t be unkempt or unclean

Photo by Photo is licensed under CC BY

It’s really a shame that this should even have to be mentioned but it is worth it. So here goes.

Take care of your hygiene — please. There’s nothing worse than offending a potential partner with body odor or some other off-putting problem with your body, your breath, or the cleanliness of your clothes. There are some people who may like this body odor. This is true. But more than likely, one could venture to guess that being close to an unclean person is offensive to most people.

6. Don’t stay in an unhappy relationship with no intimacy

If your partner isn’t into having sex with you, either talk to them about it or walk away. There’s no reason to be in a relationship with someone who isn’t attracted to you sexually or does not desire to be intimate.

Listen, if you’re in a relationship, it’s important to communicate with your partner about what’s bothering you. But, nagging and complaining about every little thing can be a major turnoff.

If you’re constantly nagging and complaining, your partner may start to feel like you’re never happy, no matter what they do. This can lead to resentment and distance in the relationship.

A helpful article on Marriage.com gives some excellent suggestions on how to stop complaining in a relationship. Instead of nagging and complaining, try to focus on the positive aspects of your relationship, and express your concerns in a constructive rather than destructive way.

8. Don’t hold grudges

It’s important not to hold grudges in a relationship. If you’re holding onto anger or resentment, it can poison the relationship. Instead, try to let go of those negative feelings and move on. If you can’t do it on your own, seek help from a therapist or counselor.

The Mayo Clinic points out that forgiveness makes for improved relationships along with improved health. They also suggest the importance of communicating openly with your partner about what’s bothering you. If you can work through your issues together, you’ll be stronger for it. Let go of any past hurts that might be preventing you from seeing your partner for who they are now.

9. Don’t cheat

Your head and heart are likely not in the right place in your relationship if you feel the need to cheat on your partner. I would think that it comes down to whether you want an awesome relationship with your partner or not. If you’re a cheater, then I would have to doubt that you do.

But if you do want an awesome relationship, then it goes back to being respectful and treating your partner with kindness. It’s not worth it to cheat in a relationship. The risk of getting caught is high, and the rewards are low. Cheating can damage the trust between you and your partner, and it can be difficult to repair that damage.

It’s also unfair to your partner, who deserves to be in the monogamous relationship they think they are in with you. If you’re not happy with your current relationship, it’s better to end things before you cheat.

10. Don’t focus on why you can’t find a partner or why your past relationships failed

Don’t put so much stock into the failure of past relationships and don’t worry about whether the next relationship will work or not. Instead, take time to work on yourself and become who you want to be, and focus on what you want in a partner. And while you’re at it, you’ll likely manifest that awesome partner into your reality. Just stay positive and work on these do’s and don’ts and see where it takes you.

