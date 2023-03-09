Elon Musk plans to build his own city in Brownsville, Texas; naming it 'Starbase'

Starbase, Texas is the New Proposed City

Based on his tweet, it looks like Elon Musk is finally getting ready to take us "From thence to Mars, and hence the Stars," starting with a stopover in South Texas in Brownsville. According to a news report, he's looking into renaming Boca Chica Village near where the Gulf Coast borders Mexico, giving it the intergalactic name of 'Starbase'. Many might think this is some kind of cosmic joke. But SpaceX has already made inquiries about transforming the little earthly spot into Musk's own version of Star Wars home planet Tatooine.

Photo by Tumisu from Pixabay

**This article is based on information sourced from accredited news sites, cited within the story**

Plans for Building the New City

Musk, who recently relocated to Texas, is already making serious moves there with his plans for a Tesla factory near East Austin, and the existing SpaceX facility in Boca Chica, might be turning fiction into reality. His plan is to create the City of Starbase to include and expand upon the town of Boca Chica, which currently has water supplied from nearby Brownsville.

Business Insider reports that Musk tweeted his plan to build Starbase as a "much larger" city than Boca Chica Village, which is where the SpaceX starship rocket is being developed. Also, SpaceX has confirmed it has already made initial inquiries for the city building project with the Cameron County, Texas judge's office.

Musk's Vision for the Growth of Starbase

Musk has been vocal on Twitter about his vision for building his own city. He states:

Starbase will grow by several thousand people over the next year or two.

And he encourages people to start moving to the area in another tweet, stating:

Please consider moving to Starbase or greater Brownsville/South Padre area in Texas & encourage friends to do so! SpaceX’s hiring needs for engineers, technicians, builders & essential support personnel of all kinds are growing rapidly.

