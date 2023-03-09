Newport News school teacher's 6-year-old shooter will not face criminal charges

Who Should Be Charged?

The chief prosecutor on the case finds no legal basis for pressing criminal charges against a child but is investigating whether others are to be charged. A teacher was seriously injured when she was intentionally shot by a 6-year-old boy while in class at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia.

According to a legal expert, if a minor willfully commits a crime, then parents or guardians may be held liable for the child's actions.

Status of the Case

There is an ongoing psychological evaluation underway for the unnamed elementary school student who is currently detained in a medical facility. Reportedly, the boy has been unruly, combative, and/or violent at school on several occasions previously. His mental state is being evaluated for shooting his 25-year-old teacher, Abby Zwerner, at point-blank range. The bullet passed through her hand and into her chest. She is recovering in stable condition (source).

According to the prosecutor, leaving a loaded gun where a child could get access to it is a misdemeanor offense punishable by up to one year in prison and a fine of $2,500 fine. As for what charges could be filed against the boy's mother for the actual shooting of the teacher, that is to be determined (source).

In an effort to keep firearms out of the reach of children, the boy's family members said that they had always been committed to responsible gun ownership (source).

