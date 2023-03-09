Exotic serval cat with an illegal drug in its system found roaming around in Cincinnati; cared for by zoo officials

Are You Afraid of Cats?

If you're in Cincinnati and scared of domestic cats, then hopefully you didn't run up against the serval cat that was on the loose in the city's Oakley neighborhood, this past January. For that matter, even if you aren't particularly afraid of cats, you may have been more than startled to see this wild cat on the city streets.

**This article is based on information sourced from social media and news sites, cited within the story**

What Happened with the Cat

The serval cat is native to Africa but evidently was owned by someone in Cincinnati, and escaped from its owner's car while the owner was being arrested by the police. The frightened wild cat reportedly ran up a tree where Cincinnati Animal CARE and Cincinnati Zoo authorities worked together to rescue the serval from the tree, but unfortunately, broke its leg in the process. But zoo officials took custody of the cat and gave it the necessary medical treatment (source).

The Cat on Cocaine and Illegal Ownership

Toxicology tests run on the animal confirmed that it had cocaine in its system but authorities are uncertain how the animal ingested the drug. Also, DNA testing revealed the cat to be a full-blooded serval, which is illegal to own in Ohio. The serval's owner reportedly was being cooperative with the situation (source).

