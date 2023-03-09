Viral TikTok video shows how snakes can flatten themselves to slither under doors to get into your home

Are You Afraid of Snakes?

If you are scared of snakes, then you should pay close attention because no doubt not many people are aware that they can get into a house through gaps under doors. One person has uploaded a TikTok video, which has since gone viral, showing how this can happen.

Photo by James Wainscoat on Unsplash

**This article is based on information sourced from social media and news sites, cited within the story**

The TikTok video has almost 900,000 views, over 9,300 likes, and nearly 700 comments, as of the time of this writing. And it is certain to creep out anybody with a fear of snakes. The footage shows a snake flattening and contorting its body to work its way under someone's door to get into the house.

The snake in the video is known as an Eastern brown snake, which has the world's second-most toxic venom. Their venom contains a powerful nerve-paralyzing neurotoxin that attacks the heart, lungs, and diaphragm, causing suffocation with a rapid onset of symptoms.

Watch as the snake wriggles to get under a door.

It is important to note that although this particular snake is native to Australia, other snake species can also slither under doors, so it is advisable to look out no matter where one lives with snakes living in the area.

