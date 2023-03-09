Migrants taking flights from Mexico to Canada to cross into the United States via New York, Vermont, and New Hampshire

Numerous Migrants are Flying Legally from Mexico to Canada

In response to the rising number of migrants crossing into the U.S. from Canada, particularly Mexicans, U.S. Customs and Border Protection has detailed extra agents to a busy area of the northern border, effective Monday. According to a CBP spokesperson, migrants are crossing into the U.S. from Canada at an alarming rate, particularly those from Mexico (source).

Undocumented Migrants

Despite the fact that the Mexican border still remains the busiest area for undocumented migrants looking to cross into the U.S., the recent rise at the Canadian border has been attracting more attention and requiring additional resources, according to the source.

Border Patrol Reassignments to Police the Situation

It was announced on Monday that the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency has begun temporarily assigning Border Patrol agents to the Swanton Sector along the northern U.S.-Canadian border because of increased migration. According to a spokesperson from CBP, the deployed team will contribute to deterring and disrupting human smuggling attempts within the Swanton Sector's responsibility zone (source).

Illegal Entry into the U.S. and Dangers

The Border Patrol warns that it is not only illegal for individuals to circumvent legal entry into the United States, but it is also dangerous, especially in bad weather. The Border Patrol in Vermont stopped one family carrying an 8-month-old baby and a toddler in their arms at a -4 degree temperature (source).

Statistics show that from October 2022 through January 2023, Vermont, New Hampshire, and New York have seen an 846% increase in migrant apprehensions over the same period a year ago (source).

