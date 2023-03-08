Research shows that frequent nosebleeds are a sign of severe fatty liver disease, which can be life threatening

Amarie M.

Understanding the Risks

Early-stage non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) usually is not harmful, but it can still lead to serious liver damage. High liver fat levels also increase the risk of diabetes, heart attacks, and strokes (source).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UCKpE_0lCLUKbT00
Photo byjulien TromeuronUnsplash

**This article is based on information sourced from news and health websites, cited within the story**

Fatty liver disease often develops without symptoms, so the first step to curing fatty liver disease is to recognize the disease's symptoms and seek medical attention. There is a risk that your liver will continue to build up fat as a result of not being aware of it, causing inflammation (source).

Persistent inflammation in the liver can result in fibrosis (scarring). If left untreated, it can progress to cirrhosis, which is the most severe stage of fatty liver disease, making the liver shrunken and lumpy (source).

Nosebleeds are a Symptom of Fatty Liver Disease

Anyone who gets regular nosebleeds (epistaxis) should see a doctor about their liver because this is a symptom of fatty liver disease. Along with frequent nosebleeds, other symptoms of cirrhosis are bleeding gums, bruising, pain, tiredness, weakness, loss of appetite, weight loss, muscle wasting, feeling sick, and vomiting as well as yellowing of the skin and whites of the eyes (jaundice), hair loss, fever, shivering attacks, and swelling (source).

Can the Condition Be Cured?

Fatty liver disease can be reversed and it can be cured with lifestyle changes. Diet modification, losing weight, regular exercise, avoiding harmful substances, managing other health conditions, and medication (when used appropriately) can all help in curing fatty liver disease. Taking these steps can improve liver function and overall health, reducing the risk of developing more severe forms of liver disease.

# health# fatty liver disease# lifestyle# weight loss# nosebleeds

