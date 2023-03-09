Ben Savage, child star of 90s sitcom, 'Boy Meets World' is running for US congress in California, announced on Instagram

Celebrities who get into politics can no doubt have a significant impact on the public due to their fame and popularity. Many celebrities have used their fame to promote political causes and even gone so far as to run for office.

**This article is based on information sourced from news media and fact-check websites, cited within the story**

One of the latest celebrity-turned-politician is Ben Savage, the beloved actor who played Cory Matthews in the popular '90s sitcom "Boy Meets World" who has announced his candidacy for a US congressional seat in California in 2024. He is bidding as a Democrat for representative Adam Schiff's congressional seat (source).

He states:

I firmly believe in standing up for what is right, ensuring equality and expanding opportunities for all.

Savage's platform is based on four main pillars, including 1) public safety, 2) the homelessness crisis, 3) affordable housing, and 4) protecting organized labor.

If elected, Savage would join a growing list of actors turned politicians. The list of celebrities who have ventured into politics is extensive, including actors, musicians, TV stars, and athletes. Some of the most famous celebrities in politics include Donald Trump, Ronald Reagan, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Clint Eastwood.

Regardless of the outcome of the election, Savage's decision to run for Congress is a testament to his dedication to public service and his desire to effect real change in his community.

--------------------------------------

If this was a good read, be sure to Like, Comment, and Share!

--------------------------------------

What are your thoughts?

--------------------------------------

NOTE: The following contains affiliate links.

Want to be informed about local, national, and world news when it happens? Sign up for your free user account .

If you’re also interested in writing as a side hustle, sign up to be a contributor .