Wife pressures teen stepdaughter to share inheritance with her daughters; teen tells her to drop dead: "my mom died"

People with their Hand Out for Someone Else's Money

When someone comes into a lot of money, they can suddenly be bombarded by family members with their hand out, expecting that they're entitled to get some of it. Inheritance issues can lead to family conflict, particularly if any family members are left out (source). One teen who lives with her dad, stepmother, and stepsisters has experienced this and has taken to a Reddit post to explain the situation.

In her post, the 17-year-old girl gives a backstory about her late mom and the money and property that she left her. She also talks about how her family members fit into the situation.

She explains, stating:

My mom died a little over a year ago. I was living with her full time before she passed. She left me a lot of money and her house. Since the house was just going to stay empty until I was done with college my aunt (on my mom's side) and I talked about it and we agreed she would stay there since she's taking care of my grandma and her place was small. I will move back in once I've finished my schooling.

Dad is Not to be Trusted

The Reddit poster is evidently suspicious of her father because she flat out said that her relationship with her dad is not a good one. She also says that she doesn't trust her dad, particularly because he assumed that her mother only left her money and not the house. She says he assumed her mom left her aunt the house since she lives there. She didn't bother to correct him on the issue, but he did find out somehow.

Dad Calls Her Names for Not Sharing the Wealth

The poster goes on to explain her new family dynamics. She also explains how her dad ridiculed her for not doing more for everybody when he found out that she owns the house her aunt lives in and has a large cash inheritance.

She breaks it all down, stating:

I am currently living with [my dad], his wife Jan, and her twin daughters (17, both lovely people) in a 3-bedroom flat. Two months ago he found out that my mom left me the house. I'm not sure how he found out but he did. Since then, I haven't heard the end of it, I'm selfish for making us all stay in a tiny flat, I'm spoiled because I won't share my inheritance, I'm a terrible person for making the twins take out loans.

This is when sentiments started going in a bad direction with her stepmother (Jan) thinking she and her daughters were entitled to get a portion of her inheritance. It's also when she suggested that her stepmother leave the earth just as her biological mother did.

She lays it all out, stating:

This weekend was the twin's birthday at my grandma's house. Most of my dad's family was there (we get along great usually), his wife's family, and some of both of their friends there along with the twin's friends.

Stepmother Calls Her a B*tch, She Responds with "Drop Dead"

In her post, the pressed teen said that her stepmother told the rest of the family that she was going to move everyone into the house her mom left her and would be helping the twins with college expenses, as a surprise for their birthday. She was told that the matching bracelets with their birthstone she gave them as a gift wasn't enough.

She then said Jan started in on her again, stating:

She asked what she could do to make me stop being a bitch, pull my weight, help out, and be fair.

I told her she could drop dead. That my mom died for me to get all these things she wanted me to give her daughters. I said if she wanted everything to be fair then she should drop dead and I would share everything I had with her daughters, since we would have all lost a mother then. That it would be fair only after that happened.

What Ended Up Happening

After she dropped the bomb on her stepmother like she did, she and her dad yelled at her. But she said her grandmother and uncles yelled at her dad and stepmom. Of course, the stepmom's family called her selfish and she'd been getting texts from family members asking for money. She even said her cousins, which she always got along with, turned on her. She says they found out about her inheritance and got greedy.

She did say that she would be moving in with her grandma on her dad's side and that the twins apologized. And she's decided that although she won't be paying for their entire college experience, she will be helping them buy books and on-campus living.

She then indicates that she is estranged from her dad and stepmom but poses a question regarding whether she was too harsh with them.

