Son's mom allowed to sit at top table at wedding reception but not dad; dad angry, threatens to cut son out of will

With traditional wedding top table seating arrangements, it's usually reserved for the bride, groom, and wedding party and their plus-ones. Parents, grandparents, and siblings sit at separate tables close to the top table, according to a wedding etiquette expert.

But some bride and grooms choose to have their parents sit with them at the top table, which is what one couple did except they excluded the groom's dad from the table while his mom was welcome to sit with them. The groom explains the situation in a Reddit post (that has since been deleted).

Why Dad was Ostracized from Top Table

In his post, the 35-year-old son says that he told his father he can’t sit at the top table at his wedding reception. Because of this, his dad responded by telling him he'll be written out of his will.

He explains the backstory, stating:

My dad’s, difficult. He shouts, argues, does anything he can to be awkward, and is generally just a belligerent old man. He’s been like this since his I can remember. He and my mother divorced last year after 50 years of marriage because he's getting worse. We really don’t think he’s got dementia or anything like that, he can turn it off when he wants; but since the divorce he’s clearly a very angry man.

He also describes his father as a "very angry" man who was physically and verbally abusive, and he had to go to therapy to deal with it. He expressed that he resents his father for his behavior because it was not ok. This is one reason why he didn't think too much of disallowing his father at the top table.

He states that another reason for the decision to not sit his father at the top table was because his 30-year-old fiancé wouldn't have her father present because he was deceased.

My soon-to-be-wife lost her father when she was a young child. It’s had a profound impact on her life and it affects her nearly daily. At the wedding, so as to keep things even and equal, we both decided to keep the top table to our mothers, and best man/head bridesmaid, and reserve the middle table directly in front for close family.

He also says that yet another reason for keeping his father from the top table is because his father has a habit of being "incredibly inappropriate" and they were concerned about him standing up making an unwanted speech of some sort. Basically, it appears that his dad is unruly with no filter, and he's worried about him doing something to ruin their special day.

His Father Explodes!

Not surprisingly, his father did not take it well to know that his ex-wife would be at the top table, but he wouldn't. The dad evidently saw this a slap in the face as well as a ploy designed by his ex-wife to humiliate him.

The Reddit poster explains further, stating:

I told him this and he went ballistic. He said it’s his right to be on the top table, he’s family, and believes my mother has “put me up to this to ostracize him from the family” (his usual response to ANYTHING nowadays).

He Decided to Give in to His Father

The Reddit poster said he and his fiancé finally decided to go ahead and allow his father to sit with them at the top table because it obviously meant a lot to him. But when he called to tell him, his father started yelling at him before he could say a word.

He explains what his father said to him as soon as he picked the phone, stating:

He said, “I’m on that top f*ing table or you’re out the will. I’m not being ostracized by your mother.” And put the phone down.

It appears that his father was determined to not be outdone by his mother with his demands, which is often a typical situation with divorced couples. One ex-spouse can feel like the other sets traps for them and is out to get them, as contact with an ex-spouse can stir up disturbed feelings (source).

Son Torn in His Decision

At the end of his post, the son says how he feels about keeping his dad from sitting at the top table at his wedding reception. He indicated how complicated the whole scenarios was for him.

He states:

I feel awful. On the one hand, it’s our day, and it’s what we want especially for my fiancé to not feel like she is missing a parent, but on the other I can see how much it has hurt him. I understand he is hurting right now, especially with the divorce, but I still hold some resentment for how abusive he was.

Then, he poses a question regarding whether he should stand his ground or bow to his dad's wishes.

