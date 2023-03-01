Bowling Green, KY

Eleven lively Bowling Green, KY assisted living seniors recreate part of Rihanna's Super Bowl show in viral TikTok video

Amarie M.

You're Never Too Old to Have a Little Fun

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zvboi_0l3JsLaS00
Photo byTodd Cravens on UnsplashonUnsplash

**This article is based on information sourced from social media and senior living websites, cited within the story**

Being a senior living resident doesn't have to be boring. Just ask eleven grannies from a Bowling Green, Kentucky assisted living facility who had a blast making a now-viral TikTok video of them playfully recreating a smart part of Rihanna's Super Bowl half-time performance. The video has since racked up nearly 26 million views, over 3 million likes, and almost 32 thousand comments, as of the time of this writing.

The video is only 12 seconds long, but it's enough to clearly show the ladies between the ages of 80 and 92 executing their choreography for the camera. Ten of them were dressed in white and the 'star' representing Rihanna, dressed in all red, performed a lip-sync to a piece of Rihanna's song "Rude Boy" (source).

Their whimsical performance is definitely something that puts a smile on the face and warms the heart to see them enjoying themselves. The TikTok video of these lovely, lively ladies can be seen below.

@arcadiasrlivingbg Our halftime show > Rihanna’s halftime show 💃🪩🏈🤍🎶🎤 #seniorlivingcommunity #halftimeshow #SuperBowl #rihanna #fyp ♬ original sound - Brian Esperon

The ladies are residents of Arcadia Senior Living in Bowling Green, Kentucky and they were recruited by two young employees in their 20s to star in the video (source). Being given the opportunity to do something out-of-the-ordinary was obviously something they were happy to be a part of. And it certainly shows.

--------------------------------------

If this was a good read, be sure to Like, Comment, and Share!

--------------------------------------

What are your thoughts?

--------------------------------------

NOTE: The following contains affiliate links.

Want to be informed about local, national, and world news when it happens? Sign up for your free user account.

If you’re also interested in writing as a side hustle, sign up to be a contributor.

If you enjoy my writing, feel free to Buy Me A Coffee. I'd appreciate that!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# viral TikTok video# lifestyle# senior living# Rihanna Super Bowl half time s# assisted living facility

Comments / 0

Published by

Social Media, Money, Relationships, Business, and History.

Louisville, KY
29K followers

More from Amarie M.

Wife pressures teen stepdaughter to share inheritance with her daughters; teen tells her to drop dead: "my mom died"

People with their Hand Out for Someone Else's Money. When someone comes into a lot of money, they can suddenly be bombarded by family members with their hand out, expecting that they're entitled to get some of it. Inheritance issues can lead to family conflict, particularly if any family members are left out (source). One teen who lives with her dad, stepmother, and stepsisters has experienced this and has taken to a Reddit post to explain the situation.

Read full story
10 comments

Son's mom allowed to sit at top table at wedding reception but not dad; dad angry, threatens to cut son out of will

With traditional wedding top table seating arrangements, it's usually reserved for the bride, groom, and wedding party and their plus-ones. Parents, grandparents, and siblings sit at separate tables close to the top table, according to a wedding etiquette expert.

Read full story
1 comments

Childless husband and wife allowing orphaned nieces to go to foster care rather than adopt them; grandmother upset

Research shows that orphaned children are susceptible to developing psychological problems that cause them to be depressed, angry, deeply sad, have anxiety, and have a tendency to also become withdrawn (source). This is why it is good for family members to take in orphaned children, if possible, rather than allow them to become wards of the state and be put into the foster care system.

Read full story
19 comments

Bride wants groom to ditch necklace honoring his late family members at their wedding, says don't wear it, he refuses

Sometimes a sentimental memento could mean more to a person than anybody realizes because it serves as a reminder of a time that is special to that person. It's something that should be respected if that person chooses to cherish memories in this way.

Read full story
3 comments

Church pastor got late mistress pregnant, told wife she has to raise baby to serve him, the husband, as God intended

One wife is deciding what to do after her shameless husband and pastor of the church proposed that she be a mother to his affair child. She says although the situation is her circus, that is not her monkey. Whether she is referring to the child as the monkey or the situation (as in the saying "monkey on your back") is unknown. She did however take to a now-viral, over 4,200-comment Reddit post to give the run down on what exactly happened.

Read full story
49 comments

23-year-old daughter cried when child blew out her birthday candles; dad calls her a selfish brat without probing first

There are times in a person's life that can be overwhelmingly tough and during those times, one might find themselves crying a lot and sometimes over seemingly minor things. To people on the outside looking in who may be unaware of what's troubling someone, the sudden burst of emotion over something seen as trivial could be interpreted as an act of selfishness or entitlement. But sudden emotional outbursts in adults could be something more.

Read full story
6 comments
Lake Elsinore, CA

Woman angry at California Del Taco worker peering thru restroom stall to verify her gender matched the ladies' restroom

Never before has society shown so much diversity and fluency as it relates to gender, among other things. And different people have different perspectives on gender topics. But no matter what one's views are about genderism and non-binary existence, practicing respect can go a long way (source).

Read full story

Bride slams sister-in-law for showing up to her wedding pregnant and doing a "baby gender announcement"; groom disagrees

A Wedding is Supposed to be the Bride's Special Day. Traditionally, it is commonly accepted that the wedding day is about the bride and she should be the center of attention. Nowadays the wedding day is considered by many to also be about the groom and it's not just the bride's day. But some people can take this idea to the extreme, which is evidently how one woman saw it when she was trolled by her new sister-in-law for 'upstaging' her wedding. She takes to a Reddit post to explain the situation.

Read full story
1 comments

Pregnant wife upset after being in hospital to see that her husband moved in his evicted family; house a complete wreck

Sometimes helping out family in a pinch can turn into more than one bargains for, particularly when allowing them to move in 'temporarily'. One wife having a difficult pregnancy got upset when she came home from a hospital stay to find that her husband had allowed several of his family members to move into their home after they were evicted. She takes to a Reddit post to explain the situation.

Read full story
11 comments

New mother upset by husband's strong dislike for their newborn: "He stares at him with this horrible blank face"

Research shows that fathers can experience mood disorders after the birth of a child similar to post-partum depression that some mothers experience. According to experts, this is paternal postnatal depression (PPND), and state it's important for a father not to ignore any feelings of anxiety, depression, or stress after the baby is born (source).

Read full story
10 comments
Chicago, IL

Dad charges daughter's boyfriend $400/mo. to stay with her in ritzy Chicago apartment he owns; boyfriend mad she pays $0

The cost of living in downtown Chicago is not cheap at 22% above the national average. The average rent for a Chicago apartment is $2,224, according to Rent Cafe. Not to mention, getting approved for an apartment is not simple. Potential renters need good credit and can expect to show a major credit card and proof of income, such as pay stubs or a job offer letter.

Read full story
73 comments

Religious grandmother calls great-granddaughter born outside of marriage a 'mistake', said adoption should have happened

Statistics on Babies Born Outside of Marriage in the U.S. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention reported that nearly 1.5 million U.S. births produced babies born outside of marriage in 2021, equating to 40% of all births. According to a recent pediatric review abstract, the rationale for negative views toward extramaritally born infants seems to stem from religious teachings.

Read full story
34 comments

31-year-old man seeking relationship advice because his fiancée took the money in their wedding fund: "spent all of it"

One young man sought relationship advice on a social site over an incident regarding whether or not he should stay in a relationship with his 29-year-old fiancée. His concern is the fact that she emptied all the money out of their wedding fund and spent it on herself. He explains further in his post.

Read full story
10 comments

Husband catches wife cheating in extramarital affair with younger man, his daughter helped cover up; files for divorce

Woman's Extramarital Affair was Hidden for a While. When a spouse is caught cheating and having an affair, the impact of the infidelity can take a toll on the other spouse emotionally, mentally, and even physically. Not to mention, the betrayed spouse can become so scorned that the marriage is not salvageable in that person's eyes.

Read full story
29 comments
Louisville, KY

Louisville-based Humana, Inc. to phase out group insurance for companies and self-funded plans

Humana Inc., headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky has announced its intention to shut down its employer-based insurance business over the next two years. The move is to make room for the shift to more government-backed and specialty care insurance programs, such as Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, TRICARE, and CenterWell healthcare (source).

Read full story

Grandmother takes care of granddaughter against deadbeat dad son's wishes; he blocked and ghosted the baby's mother

Deadbeat dads are unfortunately a fact of life, which is something one woman was evidently surprised to see her son turn out to be. Although it's not always the dad who is the deadbeat parent, a write-up in Time reveals that men only paid about 61% of child support payments in a given year.

Read full story
15 comments
New York City, NY

New York business owners distraught because camped-out migrants are scaring away customers; not good for business

Migrants Creating New York Merchant Customer Shortage. Frustrated owners and employees of New York businesses, restaurants, and shops are majorly concerned about plummeting earnings and profits. This is due to decreased customer patronage and foot traffic to their establishments, due to migrants lined up and down streets outside of hotels turned into migrant housing (source).

Read full story
22 comments

Product Recall: COSORI has recalled two million air fryers over burn and fire hazards

According to a press release put out by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety and Commission (CPSC), at least two million COSORI-brand air fryers have been recalled. The product recall is due to an air fryer hazard created by a faulty wire connection that may overheat and result in fire and burns, according to CPSC.

Read full story

'Build the Wall Now Act' introduced by North Carolina Senator Ted Budd to halt "worst border crisis in American history"

The first U.S. Senate bill introduced by Ted Budd (R-NC) as Senator is the 'Build the Wall Now Act', which seeks to restart border wall construction for better control over the immigration border crisis. The bill has support from several organizations, including the National Border Patrol Council, the Federation for American Immigration Reform, NumbersUSA, and Heritage Action for America, according to a U.S. Senate press release.

Read full story
27 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy