Eleven lively Bowling Green, KY assisted living seniors recreate part of Rihanna's Super Bowl show in viral TikTok video

Being a senior living resident doesn't have to be boring. Just ask eleven grannies from a Bowling Green, Kentucky assisted living facility who had a blast making a now-viral TikTok video of them playfully recreating a smart part of Rihanna's Super Bowl half-time performance. The video has since racked up nearly 26 million views, over 3 million likes, and almost 32 thousand comments, as of the time of this writing.

The video is only 12 seconds long, but it's enough to clearly show the ladies between the ages of 80 and 92 executing their choreography for the camera. Ten of them were dressed in white and the 'star' representing Rihanna, dressed in all red, performed a lip-sync to a piece of Rihanna's song "Rude Boy" (source).

Their whimsical performance is definitely something that puts a smile on the face and warms the heart to see them enjoying themselves. The TikTok video of these lovely, lively ladies can be seen below.

The ladies are residents of Arcadia Senior Living in Bowling Green, Kentucky and they were recruited by two young employees in their 20s to star in the video (source). Being given the opportunity to do something out-of-the-ordinary was obviously something they were happy to be a part of. And it certainly shows.

