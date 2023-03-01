Woman angry at California Del Taco worker peering thru restroom stall to verify her gender matched the ladies' restroom

People Assume Other People's Gender

Never before has society shown so much diversity and fluency as it relates to gender, among other things. And different people have different perspectives on gender topics. But no matter what one's views are about genderism and non-binary existence, practicing respect can go a long way (source).

People Deserve Respect

Being respectful to someone no matter their gender identity or orientation is something one would think should be a given. But this evidently was not the case laid out in a viral TikTok video for one woman (who identifies as a woman in the video). The video has garnered over 306,000 views, more than 42,000 likes, and 3,800+ comments, as of the time of this writing.

Her Gender was Questioned

The TikTok poster (@hikerdiscoveries) is an Instacart delivery shopper and says she was sitting in the parking lot of a popular restaurant (Del Taco in Lake Elsinore, California), waiting for them to complete her orders. While waiting, she says that she needed to use the restroom and went in so that she could use the Del Taco women's restroom. It turns out that she was followed into the restroom and peered at through the crack in the restroom stall by an employee who thought she was a man.

She explains in the TikTok video, stating:

I realize that someone is staring at me. I look up and there’s an employee with their face right at the door looking through the cracks at me while I take my pants down. We stared at each other for a good 30 seconds until I finally said, "Are you staring at me? What are you doing?”

She then says the employee rudely goes:

Oh, no, no. I thought you were a man.

Evidently, the Del Taco employee looked at her and just automatically made an assumption, based on what she thought she saw in her mind. She assumed that she was a man. Then she used that assumption as an excuse to follow someone into the restroom so that she could look into the stall to see if she could get verification by seeing the person's genitals.

In the video, the TikTok poster talks about how she attempted to get corporate or franchise owner information to no avail. She also shows a picture of the Del Taco employee who she points out as the one who peeked at her in the restroom.

She then asks her viewers for help in finding out who the employee is. She also mentions that some of the commenters asked why didn't she take her phone out and get a video of this woman. She said that she was in so much shock that it didn't cross her mind.

It Gets Worse

In an update to her original video, the TikToker talks about calling Del Taco’s corporate office but was put on hold twice with no one coming back to the phone for over an hour each time. Then she called the police but they were no help. She also posted a complaint on Del Taco's Facebook page. She said she finally got a response from Del Taco who reached out to her on Facebook and received a phone call from them at a later date.

The Del Taco corporate representative asked her if she thought the employee looking at her through the stall was seeking pleasure out of it or trying to verify that her genitals matched the restroom she was using.

She responded, stating:

I was kind of blown away by this question. And I was like, "Honestly, I have no idea what her intentions were. Regardless, it doesn’t matter what her intentions were. It’s still not acceptable.”

What Was the Outcome

She goes on to explain that what ended up happening was that she was told the Del Taco employee would be put on leave until they completed an investigation into the issue. But later in the week, the response she got back was that the investigation findings were “inconclusive.”

The other employees sided with the worker and that it was her word against the employee's word. So basically Del Taco is doing nothing. She does mention that she will be seeking legal action. However, it looks like she may have little recourse because she didn't get a video of what happened.

