Bride slams sister-in-law for showing up to her wedding pregnant and doing a "baby gender announcement"; groom disagrees

Amarie M.

A Wedding is Supposed to be the Bride's Special Day

Traditionally, it is commonly accepted that the wedding day is about the bride and she should be the center of attention. Nowadays the wedding day is considered by many to also be about the groom and it's not just the bride's day. But some people can take this idea to the extreme, which is evidently how one woman saw it when she was trolled by her new sister-in-law for 'upstaging' her wedding. She takes to a Reddit post to explain the situation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P1kVq_0l2TwBc300
Photo byRachel LeesonUnsplash

**This article is based on information sourced from social media and wedding websites, cited within the story**

Strained Family Ties

The 36-year-old poster says that she is recently separated from her husband, 7 months pregnant, not really close with her family, and doesn't have much contact with them since they live in a different state than she does. She says though that her 30-year-old brother invited her to his wedding, which she attended by herself.

There was some surprise among family members when she got there. She explains, stating:

My extended family didn't know about the separation or about the pregnancy. I told my brother I was pregnant when we spoke on the phone before the wedding, he congratulated me and that was more or less it. My parents also knew about the pregnancy. When I showed up to the wedding, everyone was super shocked to see me pregnant and alone there. A lot of questions followed, I answered them with as little info as possible and that was it.

Upstaging the Bride is a No-No

So, it appears that she was trying to stay as lowkey as possible and just wanted to be there to support her brother on his wedding day. She was not trying to upstage the bride. But it was other people who kept drawing attention to her and her pregnancy, even the priest.

She explains further, stating:

During the ceremony, the priest mentioned my pregnancy (it's a small town and the priest has been there since I was a kid) to make a joke or whatever about what is next for the bride and groom - babies, something like "and after [my name's] baby, hopefully many more will join this beautiful family of bride and groom".

She could tell that the bride was livid because now EVERYONE knew that she was pregnant. She then explains that to top it off, her brother made a big deal out of her at the reception when wanting to take a picture with her.

She explains, stating:

. . . my brother says "okay and now I want to take a pic with my favourite sister and my FIRST nephew". I laughed and said "niece, actually" and he was super happy, we took a pic, that's it.

Angry Bride Confronts New Sister-in-Law

The poster later explains that her new sister-in-law approached her and confronted her for 'upstaging her wedding', calling her an AH. She says that the bride said she upstaged the event not only with her pregnancy drawing too much attention but also her "baby gender announcement".

If no one is mistaken, it was the priest who drew attention to her pregnancy. And it was her husband who made a comment about the baby's gender and she only corrected him about the baby's gender.

Nonetheless, the poster indicates she is in a no-win situation, stating:

Her family is obviously on her side, my brother thinks she is acting crazy and I did nothing wrong, and my parents think I should have informed people I was pregnant before coming to the wedding + should have kept quiet about gender.

She then poses a question regarding whether or not she was in the wrong. Many commenters were on her side, some with humorous or sarcastic responses.

Some of the comments:

Seriously! Maybe bridezillas should stipulate on wedding invites that any guest that is pregnant is not allowed to come?
It's obvious and just good manners to have an emergency c-section and then hire a random babysitter for the newborn so she wouldn't show up pregnant at a wedding. I mean who goes to any type of event pregnant? That's just rude.
Well obviously then they should have had a cop come and arrest her for stealing a watermelon. That way no one will think she’s pregnant.

--------------------------------------

What are your thoughts?

--------------------------------------

# relationships# marriage# wedding day# bride and groom# pregnancy

