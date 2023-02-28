Pregnant wife upset after being in hospital to see that her husband moved in his evicted family; house a complete wreck

Imposing Family Members

Sometimes helping out family in a pinch can turn into more than one bargains for, particularly when allowing them to move in 'temporarily'. One wife having a difficult pregnancy got upset when she came home from a hospital stay to find that her husband had allowed several of his family members to move into their home after they were evicted. She takes to a Reddit post to explain the situation.

Communal Living Arrangements

The idea of single-family homes gained popularity in 1950s. But, before then, communal living was commonplace for households to include family, extended family, and even tenants paying room and board for an extra room in the home (source). It may have been the preference back then, but evidently not the choice of the 26-year-old Reddit poster. She says that she and her husband recently moved into their first home and she is four months pregnant with their first baby.

She explains her situation, stating:

The pregnancy has been very hard. I have horrible morning sickness. It reached a really bad point where I passed out hit my head and my [doctor] admitted me to the hospital for a week. When I got home, [I saw] my husband allowed his brothers family to move into 2 of our 3 bedrooms. (They were evicted i dont know why).

Her House was Upside Down

She goes on to explain how much her husband's family had wrecked her home and how she became overwhelmed and was in tears. She also talks about how her husband didn't think much about it.

She states:

One room was My office was tossed into our room papers every where. The house was a complete wreck. Trash, dirty clothes, used diapers. I started to cry. It was like a light flipped my husband was no longer the same. My husband told me it "wasn't that bad".

My reply was "fine then you should have the house cleaned up before I wake up." Completly exhausted I fell asleep for 4 hrs. I woke up and went to get a drink of water. I couldn't every glass we own [was] scattered around the house. They didnt clean a single thing. I passive aggressively started to pick up the dirty dishes and washed them.

Apparently, her husband did not see the error in all of this and was not sensitive to his wife having to go behind his family cleaning up their mess in her own home. The stress can be overwhelming.

Getting Disturbed Trying to Work from Home

Evidently, trying to get through the situation, the poster said that she got up the next morning and tried to work. But she was constantly distrubed by her husband's nieces and nephews crying non-stop, banging on walls, and just making all types of noise. There mother was there but she just stayed in 'her' room for hours and didn't do anything about her unruly kids.

She explains how her husband somehow turned it around on her, stating:

When my husband came home. He was upset with me over how I didn't make his brother's wife feel welcome in our home. By helping with their kids when she was tired. Then continued to complain how nothing was done while he was at work all day in the house. Yep the same one he didn't clean.

That lead to a fight where I told him. "I am too sick to have company and they need to leave". To which he replied they are his family and he won't kick them out. I started to cry again. I was beyond frustrated, exhausted, I physically couldn't do it anymore.

Her Mom to the Rescue

This is where the war started. She called her mom, told her the whole story, and asked if she could just come stay with her. She did this in front of her husband whom she said looked "completely shocked" and "angry".

What did her mom do? She explains how her mom marched over their with her three older brothers and started throwing her weight around.

She explains further, stating:

My mom came with my brother's (I have 3 older brothers). My mom super angry told my husband. "Since your family can stay so can we." My mom quickly took charge. I was sent to bed. My brother's started cleaning complaining loudly at how disgusting my [brother-in-law's] family is. Along with what a horrible husband my husband is for putting me through this while I am sick.

Wrath of the Mother-in-Law

To make matters worse, she said that her mother-in-law sent her a nasty text message calling her an 'A' for not helping her husband clean up the house and putting her son in a uncomfortable position by having her mother boss him around.

She does say that the mother-in-law didn't have the whole story and that her son had lied to her. She didn't know about them getting evicted, despite helping them financially a couple of months ago. But when she found out, she too came over yelling at her son and his family.

She explains, stating:

When my MIL showed up she was super angry outside. I could hear shouting but, couldn't understand what was said. Once inside she was shocked. My house looked really bad. My [brother-in-law] lied to her about what happened. My [mother-in-law] quickly started to help my mom in the bossing mode. My house is not just cleaned but deep cleaned.

How it All Panned Out

The poster explains that her brother-in-law and the kids went to stay with her mother-in-law, but not his wife. She explains what happened with her.

She said:

[My sister-in-law] refused to come out of the bedroom. She would scream through the door but that was about it until her family came to pick her up. [She] admitted to having and affair. She told [my brother-in-law] she got married too soon and doesn't want the responsibilities of being a mom anymore.

She ends the post with stating that she and her husband had a long talk and he is remorseful. And he told her how he was feeling and that his brother wasn't meant to stay longer than two nights.

She explains, stating:

Bil was only supposed to stay for a couple of nights. Then leave originally he thought they would be gone before I got home. He said he is tired and emotionally upset himself. When I originally passed out. My husband left to help a friend move. He came home and found me. He said he has no idea how long I was on the floor hurt. He was originally scared I had died. Since then he has had nightmares. On top of dealing with his family drama. He admitted to dumping his frustration onto me. When it's not my fault. He begged me for another chance.

In closing, she said they are separated but in marriage counseling and he goes with her to all of her doctor's appointments. Initially, she had posed a question regarding whether she was wrong for calling her mother on this, but evidently knows now that it was the right thing to do.

What are your thoughts?

