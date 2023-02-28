New mother upset by husband's strong dislike for their newborn: "He stares at him with this horrible blank face"

Mood Disorders in New Fathers

Research shows that fathers can experience mood disorders after the birth of a child similar to post-partum depression that some mothers experience. According to experts, this is paternal postnatal depression (PPND), and state it's important for a father not to ignore any feelings of anxiety, depression, or stress after the baby is born (source).

No doubt, one wife and new mother may not have been aware this could be what her husband was going through. She takes to a Reddit post to explain their situation.

Does this Father Love His Newborn Baby?

The Reddit poster expresses concern about her husband seemingly 'hating' their newborn. And she doesn't know why. She says they've been together for about 6 years and describes their 6-week-old son as a 'great baby' who barely cries and when he does, he's pretty easy to please. Her concern is that she's noticed that her husband's behavior toward the baby is not normal and it is a bit disturbing to her.

She explains, stating:

My husband was more excited than I was when we found out I was pregnant. He was supportive through the entire pregnancy and seemed genuinely happy. We bought a house together and painted and decorated the nursery together and we would talk about what we imagined him being like every day.

He Showed Excitement at First

Studies show that new fathers need more direction and help in how to deal with challenges that come up when dealing with a newborn, and they may feel overwhelmed (source). The poster says that her husband was her rock through labor and was an incredible partner up until the baby was born. Then, she says he started acting like he didn't love the baby.

She further explains, stating:

He doesn’t help unless I ask him for it. He gets angry at him when he cries. He swears and raises his voice at him. Even when he's not crying and just making baby noises, [my] husband acts annoyed with him. If he wiggles when he holds him, he gets frustrated and tells him to stop wiggling. He stares at him with this horrible blank face instead of smiling and talking to him.

Is it Possible She's Overreacting?

The poster indicates that she gets upset and let's her husband know that his attitude and behavior toward the baby is concerning. But she says he tells her to mind her own business and 'let him be a parent.' So maybe he's getting accustomed to being a new father his way and he really doesn't mean for it to come across like he 'dislikes' his child.

But she's still concerned and goes on to explain what he said next, stating:

He tells me he’s miserable and that he won’t be happy until the baby is “like 5” because then they can have fun together. He says I don’t understand because I’m a woman and I have a natural connection to babies that men don’t have. He also says he’s going to have a bad attitude because he’s miserable and “would you rather me hide my emotions and pretend to be happy when I’m not?”

She's Concerned about Her Marriage as Well

She says in closing that she understands the newborn phase is difficult, especially since she's the only one getting up with the baby at night. But she says that she envisions the issue tearing apart her marriage and family. She then posed questions to men regarding whether they felt like this with their newborn children.

What Commenters Said

Some of commenters gave helpful responses, including:

This has to be male PPD. My husband was having these exact same behaviors. He was diagnosed with a "textbook case" of male PPD and put on medication. He tried counseling and other options prior but really needed the medication.

Sounds about right. I also struggled when our baby was new.

That baby is not going to want to play with him when it’s five. Five years of this treatment will definitely shape how your child views his dad. Please don’t let this child get used to this behavior.

What are your thoughts?

