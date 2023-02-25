Man jeered young woman for wanting her paid window seat on plane his daughter was sitting in, he says "she's a child"

A Window Seat Costs More

Not everyone agrees with giving children whatever they feel entitled to even when it's something that doesn't belong to them. One man evidently felt a young woman sitting in his row on a plane should give up her window seat (which cost extra) to his little girl who wanted to sit there instead. The young woman took to a Reddit post to explain the situation.

The young woman is 22 years old, as stated in her post, and she was taking a 9-hour international flight. She states that she'd been crying throughout the day because it was the first time she was leaving her family for an extended period of time. So no doubt she was a bit stressed before the incident with the man and his daughter.

Father Enabling Daughter's Entitlement Behavior

She explains the situation, stating:

I had a window seat booked for my flight and I was looking forward to it. When I got there, a child was sitting in my seat and her dad [was] in the middle seat. I looked at the dad and pointed at the window seat saying that I think it’s my seat expecting him to move. He looked at me and said she’s a child and pointed at the aisle seat suggesting I take it.

So, the dad expected the young woman to just give up her window seat just to accommodate his child's entitlement behavior, which he apparently thought was acceptable.

Studies show that when parents over-indulge children they often grow up with a sense of entitlement. This teaches them selfishness and leads to them only being concerned about themselves, lacking empathy for others, and behaving like rules don’t apply to them.

After the dad motioned for her to just sit in the aisle seat, she said that's what she did rather than say anything else. But then her dad called her.

She Demanded Her Seat

She explains what happened next, stating:

My dad called me and told me to get my seat because he paid for it and it wasn’t a free seat. I then told the girl's father this and he asked her to move. She started crying and I felt terrible but my dad told me to hold my ground.

She further explains that the girl moved and sat in the middle. She said that she sat back so that the girl could still see out the window. But the girl's dad jeered at her with snide remarks about her wanting her window seat.

She then poses a question regarding whether she was wrong for insisting on sitting in her own paid-for seat.

What are your thoughts?

