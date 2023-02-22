A 26-year-old art director for an advertising company quit his job because he makes more money as a TikTok creator

With earning potentials for TikTok influencers between $1,000 to $500,000 a year, many have left their day jobs to devote full-time energy to their TikTok channels. Earnings like this come from brand sponsorships with influencers charging thousands of dollars for 15-second videos or longer (source).

Photo by Vanilla Bear Films on Unsplash

**This article is based on information sourced from social media, blog, and news websites, cited within the story**

Social media influencer, Eric Sedeño, is hugely successful on TikTok with a large audience because he's simply "nice", according to him. He credits his success with being authentic and coming across as a fun person (source).

Since last year, he's earned enough income on TikTok, mainly through money he makes from partnering with brands to quit his job as an art director for an ad agency. So, now he's full-time on TikTok, instead of working full-time at a traditional job and says he earns more money than he did as an art director, as reported by Alicia Adamczyk on Fortune.

One thing is clear and that's Sedeño's TikTok videos make people smile, which is likely contagious from seeing his big smile in his videos. He really just shows what it's like to have fun with friends or even by himself. He posts content that's social, centers around scenarios in his daily life, is trendy, or just off-the-cuff fun or funny. He was even featured by Vogue who quipped him, " TikTok’s favorite bestie" (source).

As far as making TikTok videos being easy, Sedeño says it isn't necessarily hard but can be taxing mentally, particularly when views are down. He does indicate that his TikTok "job" does have perks besides financial rewards, like freedom, creative expression, and the love of his audience.

--------------------------------------

What are your thoughts?

--------------------------------------

NOTE: The following contains affiliate links.

Want to be informed about local, national, and world news when it happens? Sign up for your free user account.

If you’re also interested in writing as a side hustle, sign up to be a contributor.

If you enjoy my writing, feel free to Buy Me A Coffee. I'd appreciate that!