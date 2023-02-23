Man tells single friend to lower his standards for women since he's unattractive and "not a catch", friend offended

Self-confidence is different for different people and it's a positive thing for someone to think highly of themselves and value themselves. But, according to a clinical psychologist, confidence should also equip a person with coping techniques to hand failures and setbacks.

This evidently did not work out in such a way for one man's friend who only wants to date women that he's set to extremely high physical attraction standards when, according to his friend, he doesn't live up to the same standards himself, which is why he's still single.

The 22-year-old man has taken to a Reddit post to shed light on the situation about his 22-year-old friend and his high standards that he feels need to be lowered so that he can finally land a serious relationship.

He describes what he points out as his friend's 'good' qualities, stating:

I have a friend who has never had a girlfriend or romantic experience. Now, let me say that I actually really like him as a person and think he has positive qualities. He has a solid job making $180k with a company car as a surgical device sales rep (at 22!) after graduating magna cum laude. He is generally affable and easy to talk to.

Then he describes his friend's 'not-so-good' qualities, stating:

If his standards [for a woman] were just [be] educated and good person I would totally support it as I think that’s reasonable. However, physically, and I know I’m being brutal here, he is not a catch. He already has a significantly receded hairline, his face is quite frankly below average, he’s of below-average height and he’s not in amazing shape.

So, basically, it appears that he's saying that his friend is somewhere in the ugly, short, and frumpy category but thinks that he looks good and deserves to have the complete opposite in a woman. He explains this next in his post, stating.

I believe he has a distorted view because his parents constantly told him he was very handsome and could get any girl. As a result, he is exclusively interested in women who are not just successful, but also are exceptionally gorgeous.

He goes on to explain how his friend has turned down women because they weren't the "bombshell" type and gives an example. He describes the scenario, stating:

A woman, who said she just graduated from an ivy league and was a tech sales rep, was flirting with him at the bar. Though she was nice and clearly quite intelligent, and again I know I’m being brutal here, she was not very attractive. When she asked for his number, he politely declined.

Of course, he says that he asked his friend why he wasn't interested in the woman. His friend's response was that she seemed nice but she was "definitely not in his league". He says in his post that he just bit his tongue instead of commenting but said the next week his friend came to him upset because he had been rejected by a woman in his cooking class.

He goes on to explain how that went, stating:

Suspecting the reason why, I asked him to show me a picture of her from her social media. Sure enough, she was insanely attractive and in marketing at a big company. I just tried to sympathize.

Again, he did not tell his friend the truth at that time but says after thinking about it, he did muster up the will to tell him later. He says he didn't want to be mean though but said his friend has been doing this since freshman year in high school. He also said that his friend is the last of their hang-out group who is still single, and said that he didn't date in high school or college.

Here is how he justifies finally telling his friend about his overly high beauty standards for women and his exaggerated standards for how he sees himself. He states:

He could easily be in a relationship if he got over his obsession with beauty. So after rehearsing what I wanted to say, I decided to sit him down and I told him, “I’m going to be honest with you man, I think you should lower your physical standards. You would have way more options”.

He protested and said that his standards were reasonable because he’s a good looking guy. I said “I hate to say it, but your approach of only going after beautiful and successful women has not worked out. Feel free to shoot your shot but I think you should also consider women that are nice/smart but less physically attractive”.

Needless to say, his friend got mad at him and stopped speaking to him for over a week at the time of his making the post. He poses a question regarding whether or not it was wrong to suggest to his friend that he needed to stop trying to get with hot women because he's not hot himself, and they are not interested in him.

What are your thoughts?

