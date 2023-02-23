Mother tries to keep daughter's newborn baby for herself, daughter threatens to call police, mom calls her "heartless"

A grandmother can give love to grandchildren with a uniqueness that is special. But, no doubt, many would agree that there's nothing in the world like a mother's love. One grandmother evidently has overlooked her love for her own daughter in an attempt to take away her baby to keep for herself. Her other daughter takes to a Reddit post to explain the situation with her mom and sister.

According to Psychology Today, there are a few key reasons that some grandmothers seem to love their grandchildren more than their own children, including being mellower and competing for attention because they see themselves as number two in the child's life. This hints at there being a bit of jealousy on the grandmother's part of her own daughter, which could be problematic and narcissistic in some cases.

The Reddit poster explains that she and her sister are twins and they are 18 years old. She says her sister has a boyfriend (also 18) and they've been together since freshman year of high school. She speaks highly of her sister as well as her sister's boyfriend, whom she states is from a wealthy family and already had a career waiting for him to start after graduation.

She explains, stating:

My sister is actually pretty responsible, so is he. Which is why it was a shock to everyone when she revealed she was pregnant. She swears they always used protection, and I believe her. She’s not the type to skip out on that kind of stuff, nor is he.

Well, for obvious reasons she finished senior year via distance learning. The baby was born right after graduation. I should also mention, they are responsible parents, even though they’re young

This is where it gets a bit complicated. The poster explains that her sister and boyfriend moved about four hours away, closer to where he's started his new job. To help make the move smoother, they left the baby home with her and their mom, while they got everything moved. So, she helped their mom care for her baby niece for almost two weeks.

She explains that she kept close touch with her sister during the process, stating:

I FaceTime my sister every day and she shows me her daughter's room, and it’s beautiful. She tells me how much she misses her.

But when it was time for her sister to come to pick up her baby, their mom refused to let the baby go. She further explains:

. . . just over a week of moving my sister told my mom she’s going to come get her. My mom said no and that she abandoned her and that she’s a gold digger. Then her boyfriend called and my mom said the same thing. They’ve been going back and forth for 2 days.

This is where the narcissism kicks in, evidently, with their mother. She obviously feels entitled to take her daughter's baby away from her. She called her daughter a gold-digging baby abandoner for leaving the baby for nearly two weeks so that she and her boyfriend could move everything to their new place.

Here is what her sister says happened next:

My sister called me a few hours ago, and said she’s not playing any more games with Mom, and that tomorrow she’s waking up at 4am, and driving down here to demand her daughter back and if my mom doesn’t give her up she says she’ll get the police involved, get attorneys involved and do whatever it takes to be reunited with her daughter.

She then said she went to her mom and told her to give the baby back to her sister, to which she explains how her mom responded:

She said, "Your sister abandoned this baby, she doesn’t deserve her." My mom said my sister is a gold digger and if she wanted her kid she would have got her by now.

She then told her mother that her sister was not going to be so nice about her refusing to give her daughter back to her. She says that after her mother told her to 'mind her business', she then said something that many would consider rather disturbing.

She explains, stating:

She also said the baby is what brings her joy and she feels a “special connection” with her that she guarantees my sister doesn’t have.

She then said that she warned her mother again not to do what she planned to do and told her it would get ugly if she did. She further explains how her mother resisted giving the baby back when her sister came to get her, stating:

She said “you’re too young to be parents” and gave her the speech about their special connection, and my sister said, “I’m not leaving this house without my daughter.” [My] sister threatened to call the police and then mom walked outside to call her friend . . . and my sister just went upstairs into my mom's room, picked up her daughter, and ran out.

She then said her mother started crying and saying that she had a heartless daughter. The Reddit poster then posed a question regarding whether she was wrong to intervene on behalf of her twin sister since her mother had told her it was none of her business.

What are your thoughts?

