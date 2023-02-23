Husband wants to dress up as Supergirl for Comic-Con to mock LGBTQ people, wife questions his interest in cross-dressing

Long-standing research has revealed that the LGBTQ community has experienced injustices in various forms, particularly violence, according to a UCLA study. Advocates point out that people in the LGBTQ community have been mocked enough and call for it to stop. Evidently, one woman's husband hasn't gotten the memo on this, and she takes to a Reddit post to explain the situation.

**This article is based on information sourced from social media, educational, and advocacy blog websites, cited within the story**

In her post, she talks about how much she's loved comic books and movies and has been a huge fan of Comic-Con ever since she was 14 years old. She says her husband (whom she's been married to for eight years) is mostly into action and comedy movies, but as far as comic books, it's basically just Spider-Man for him.

The issue arises when she talks about their planned trip to the San Diego Comic-Con coming up in July. She is concerned about her husband's costume choice, his reasoning for wanting to wear it, and her not wanting him to do it.

She explains, stating:

He's told me he's going to go as Supergirl simply to make a point about LGBTQ people and "the nonsense of people identifying as non-binary, genderfluid or even an airplane".

Then she describes her reaction and response, stating:

I said that was transphobic and he denied being that; this was out of character for him. But he also claims he's a DeSantis supporter too. He claims it'd be comedy gold, but I doubt it.

Apparently, this is a wife in disagreement with her husband over his intention to make fun of LGBTQ people at a public event. She expressed her disapproval to him but he doesn't seem to understand why it would be inappropriate. The poster said that she's been going to Comic-Cons for 13 years and LGBT was not a big issue at any of them.

She made it clear that she is into cosplay and says she doesn't mind her husband cosplaying with her. In fact, she says "it's kinda cool". But she doesn't want him to do it with the intention of mocking the LGBTQ community.

She explains the limits of her cosplaying purposes, stating:

I am a female cosplayer who does it for fun, not sexual reasons. But crossplay as a guy is outside my limits of what I'd do. I don't have OnlyFans or Instagram or anything the typical female cosplayer does.

Then she poses a question about whether she is wrong for thinking it's concerning that her husband even wants to cross-dress in the first place when he's never shown interest in cross-dressing previously.

--------------------------------------

What are your thoughts?

--------------------------------------

