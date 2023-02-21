Viral TikTok video shows Lowe's employee hysterical while nearly being crushed by heavy box, used lift incorrectly

Following safety protocols is important when working in a warehouse, particularly when operating equipment such as forklifts and cherry pickers. There are set mandatory regulatory guidelines and best practices that should be followed to prevent mishaps and keep employees safe, according to Safety Culture on warehouse safety.

Photo by Pickawood on Unsplash

**This article is based on information sourced from social media, warehouse safety, and news websites, cited within the story**

One employee at Lowe's evidently did not follow safety protocols while attempting to take down a heavy box while retrieving it from a high shelf on the rack with a cherry picker. It appears that he almost sustained a serious crush injury in the process as he screamed in pain, while the co-worker who encouraged him to get into the compromising position tried to tell him to lift the box off of him (as if it were possible).

It was all captured on a TikTok video that has since gone viral with over 3 million views, 328,000 likes, and nearly 19,000 comments, as of the time of this writing. The video shows the young man incorrectly attempting to balance a heavy box in an awkward position with one side of the box on his shoulder and the other on the cherry picker.

One person is heard in the video shouting:

That's not a good idea!

But another person is heard coaxing him to continue, saying:

Keep coming down, man. You got it. There you go. You can't be scared. Just roll with it.

Another person is heard trying to give him some direction, but clearly the box has him in a precarious position between it and the railing of the cherry picker. And as he comes down, the box moves into a dangerous position, and begins to pin and press his back into the cherry picker as well as bending his neck backward.

Then he starts shaking and screaming and begging for help while trying to operate the controls with one hand and holding the box with the other, stating:

Help, help! Please, somebody, please. I'm begging you, somebody.

The video can be seen, here:

According to a news report, Lowe's stated that the employee's actions were "contrary to the training" that he received, and the company is taking "prompt action" in response to what happened.--------------------------------------

