Daughter posts TikTok video about her 74-year-old dad's low-selling book he spent 14 years writing, shot to #1 on Amazon

Sometimes life can be a struggle the whole way through it for some, particularly when it comes to realizing one's dreams. But many have proven time and time again to never give up on your dreams. One man's dream of writing a book and then having it read by the masses finally came true at the age of 74 when his daughter posted about his 14-year book-writing journey on TikTok.

One loving daughter (Marguerite) admired her dad, Lloyd Devereux Richards, and his tenacity and determination over 14 years to write a book while raising three children. She notes how he got up early to write and made more time to write by staying up late after spending time with his kids as well as working many-a-weekend to finish his book. And he did this all while holding down a demanding corporate attorney position (source).

Richards' book is "Stone Maidens" and it sold modestly after being published in 2012, but it never really took off. That is until his daughter posted a 17-second TikTok video, showing clips of him working in his attic office, describing how her dad never gave up his passion, and for 14 years worked on the book until it was finished. The video went viral and currently has over 47 million views, more than 10 million likes, and 42,000 comments, and the Stone Maidens TikTok account, which she created and manages for her father has over 355,000 followers, as of the time of this writing.

In the video, Marguerite states:

My dad spent 14 years writing a book. He worked full time and his kids came first. But (he) made time for his book. He's so happy even though sales aren't great. I'd love for him to get some sales. He doesn't even know what TikTok is.

The video was posted at 7 PM on February 7, 2023, and finally caught fire. Views for the video were in the hundreds of thousands by the morning, which catapulted the book into an overnight success as an Amazon #1 Best-Seller in the Serial Killer Thrillers category, competing with well-known and established authors.

Marguerite explains how it all happened, stating:

I posted it around 7 o'clock on February 7, and when I went to bed I checked and there were like, 200 views in three hours. So I was like, 'OK, even if just a few people see it and he sold a couple of books that he worked so hard on, that'd be exciting.' And I woke up in the morning and there were 700,000 views. And I was like, 'Oh my God.' By the end of the day, it hit 4 million views and kept snowballing from there.

It was a touching moment for Marguerite and her dad, who were both in tears when she showed him what was happening on TikTok with the video and his book sales. She shows this in a reaction video she posted of him, which has over 9 million views.

Here are the current Amazon stats for "Stone Maidens":

Best Sellers Rank: #1 in Books (See Top 100 in Books)

Customer Reviews: 4.7 out of 5 stars 1,146 ratings

Marguerite's and her father Lloyd's story certainly shows the power of TikTok, the power of love, the power of determination, and the truth that it is never too late to realize a dream.

