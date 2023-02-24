Young college woman slammed for calling out another student for wasting food at lunch: "she could easily take less"

Statistics show that the U.S. wastes 119 billion pounds of food (equivalent to 40% of all food in the country) every year, according to the Feeding America website. Additionally, the USDA reports that at least 35 million households in the country are food insecure.

These stats may alarm and even anger people who are sensitive to people going hungry while food is being wasted every day, particularly when watching someone waste food right before their eyes. This is the case with one 21-year-old young woman and college student who says there's another student who wastes food at lunch every day.

She explains the situation in a Reddit post, stating:

I usually always sit with the same group of people in my university’s dining area. There’s this girl who I’ve talked to a few times, but I’m not really friends with. She’s kind of quiet, but when she finally talks she seems normal. I’ve sat across from her a few times and noticed how she was eating because it was weird to me.

It appears that this young woman has taken it upon herself to be the food waste police, although she does have a point about the young woman wasting food. She explains further, stating:

She eats maybe half of her food (Keep in mind you control the amount of food. It’s cooked by the cafeteria staff buffet-style. She could easily take less) and kind of plays with it with her fork when she’s “done” (aka eating half of it, sometimes even less).

This evidently was the observation stage before she decided to approach and confront her about wasting food. She obviously felt entitled to chastise someone else about something that some would say was not her business in the first place. People with a sense of entitlement feel like they are privileged to do and say and get whatever they want. So, the young woman thinking she had the right to tell somebody else what to do is not surprising.

She goes on to explain what happened next when she decided to say something to her fellow student about wasting food, stating:

I didn’t say anything for a while, but a few weeks ago I had to ask her why she always only ate half her food. She seemed embarrassed but answered she thought she was more hungry and laughed it off. I then asked her why she made this mistake every time we ate, and that she must have learned by now. She didn’t really answer (I don’t actually remember, but it wasn’t actually an explanation) and left pretty quickly.

She doesn’t really show up that much anymore, but when she does she still eats like this, and I couldn’t hold it in anymore. I asked her once again, and also asked her if her parents never told her not to play with her food.

This did not go over well with the other young woman, but the Reddit poster says that she felt it was a "genuine question" because some people were raised with manners and know the importance of not wasting food. Not surprisingly, she then says the other girl got angry and told her to stop commenting on how she eats and that it was none of her business.

But instead of backing off, the poster clapped back at her with a rebuttal about it was indeed her business, stating:

I told her that it absolutely was since she was sitting at our table and obviously wasting food. She told me to go *blank* myself and left and threw out the rest of her food (AGAIN!)

At this point, it would seem that she would just drop it, which evidently one of her friends thought so too because she told her to leave her alone. She says her friend pointed out that the young woman seemed to be having a hard time and also had an issue with food.

But she just told her friend:

Yeah, obviously she has an issue with food. She keeps wasting it! She hasn’t shown up again, I’m assuming she buys her own food now, which might teach her not to waste it so that’s good.

She ends the post talking about how her friend was pushing her to apologize to the other young woman but she says that she's the one who deserves an apology. She explains her justification for this, stating:

She’s unnecessarily rude when being asked the most basic and obvious questions and also told me to go *blank* myself? That’s way more harsh than anything I’ve ever told her. Keep in mind that I care a lot about food waste and the environment.

She then poses a question regarding whether she was wrong in telling the other young woman to stop wasting food.

What are your thoughts?

