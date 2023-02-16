Louisville, KY

Churchill Downs Derby Week tickets now on sale for Spring Meet, including 502′sDay theme tribute to Louisville, Kentucky

Amarie M.

It's just about that time of year in the Derby City of Louisville, Kentucky when Churchill Downs will be hosting the 149th Kentucky Derby and the Oaks horse races. But before these get underway, a slew of Derby Week festivities will be in full effect throughout the city, including exciting Churchill Downs Derby Week events.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BhW0P_0kpjoLbG00
Photo byMathew SchwartzonUnsplash

**This article is based on information sourced from news and sports websites, cited within the story**

Churchill Downs Derby Week 2023 officially kicks off on Saturday, April 29 with Opening Night. This is inclusive of all the fun and excitement to experience leading up to the Kentucky Derby's 149th Run for the Roses Thoroughbred horse racing event, according to the Downs website.

Event tickets go on sale today, Feb. 16 at noon, as released in a news report. This includes tickets for Churchill Downs special events throughout the week, according to the website, such as:

  • 502'sDay: Held on Tuesday ("2'sDay"), May 2 to celebrate the Louisville 502 area code community, Kentucky Derby tradition makers, inspiration providers, and loyal Derby fans alike.
  • Champion's Day: On Wednesday, May 3, this day at Churchill Downs will commemorate the 50th anniversary of Secretariat winning the Triple Crown.
  • Thurby 10th Edition: Presented by Old Forester on May 4, this event will celebrate the best of the best of all things cultural about Kentucky (Bluegrass, bourbon, horse racing, etc.).
  • Kentucky Oaks Day: May 5 is the annual horse race for 3-year-old fillies, promoting PINK attire to drive women's health awareness with the Norton Cancer Institute Breast Health Program.

General Admission Ticket Costs:

Tickets purchased by April 17 are priced at $57 for the Kentuck Oaks and $77 for the Kentucky Derby (single-day ticket costs).

Prices increase closer to the events. On the day of the events, tickets for the Oaks are $67 and $87 for the Derby.

Get more information and Churchill Downs tickets to all events here.

