Louisville Tuesday Morning location closing its doors as part of nationwide 265-store closing sweep, citing bankruptcy

Louisvillvians who've enjoyed shopping at the Hurstbourne Parkway Tuesday Morning store in the city's east end may be disheartened to know that the location is slated to close soon. The closing is along with six other locations in the state and more than 200 store closings across the country (source).

**This article is based on information sourced from accredited news websites, cited within the story**

Longstanding retailer Tuesday Morning has decided that 265 of its 464 store locations across 38 states in the U.S. must close in a drastic attempt to restructure the underperforming business in an effort to restore profitability. The Dallas-based home goods retail chain filed for protection under Chapter 11 bankruptcy in a Texas court, which is the company's second bankruptcy filing in three years.

Louisville Location Closing

The address of the Louisville Tuesday Morning location set to close is Town Fair Center, 1959 S. Hurstbourne Pkwy., Louisville, KY 40220.

It is unclear when the Louisville location will be officially closing but shoppers can take advantage of huge store-closing sales going on, according to the store's website.

What Some Customers are Saying

Commenters on the company's Facebook page are expressing their views about the store and the closings. Here are a few:

I’ve been depressed all week my Tuesday Morning store closed!! It was my happy place.

I know I am not alone when I say how sorry I am that our Tuesday Morning store closed. The staff was great and the store was fun to shop in.

Why do they keep moving and closing? Love this store!

So sad as all 3 stores near me closed. I've been shopping at Tuesday Morning for almost 30 years. It was a favorite.

The store chain is obviously a favorite for its customers. Many in the Facebook comments questioned why Tuesday Morning does not have an online ordering option.

As mentioned, Tuesday Morning is also closing other stores in Kentucky, including Alexandria, Lexington, Florence, Owensboro, and Paducah. Business Insider has a complete list of these locations as well as all other locations closing throughout the U.S. available here.

-------------------------------------- `

What are your thoughts?

--------------------------------------

NOTE: The following contains affiliate links.

Want to be informed about local, national, and world news when it happens? Sign up for your free user account.

If you’re also interested in writing as a side hustle, sign up to be a contributor.

If you enjoy my writing, feel free to Buy Me A Coffee. I'd appreciate that!