Woman heartbroken for best friend when none of 17 RSVPs showed up to her baby shower, planned for weeks, rants on TikTok

One woman is miffed that not one of 17 invitees bothered to show up to the baby shower she spent weeks planning for her best friend, particularly because they all RSVP'd that they would be there. She explains the situation in a viral TikTok video that has so far been seen over 1 million times.

It must be a sad feeling to be left sitting in an empty room that was supposed to be filled with people celebrating and having fun at your party. One woman pulled out all the stops and went above and beyond planning the perfect baby shower for her best friend and nobody showed up. She said she received 17 RSVPs and all of them were a no-show.

She posted a TikTok video to show her disappointment and frustration and the video has since gone viral with over 1.1 million views, so far.

Text overlay on the video shows her saying:

We were both so excited for the shower. . . . I start making all the fun decorations.

But then they started getting texts from people saying they can't make it and, sure enough, not a single person showed up. The loyal friend said that the mother-to-be put on a happy face anyway.

She said this about her friend:

Somehow she managed to smile through it. But I knew her heart was crushed.

Well, who wouldn't be crushed? This no doubt left a scar that won't soon heal in her heart. She goes on to say that the expectant mother texted her later and said that she had been crying over the incident, telling her she couldn't stop the crying and that her face and eyes were swollen to the point of barely being able to open them.

Pregnancy sends a woman into a sea of hormonal changes and can make her extremely emotional at times, as is, let alone being made to feel like nobody cared about her baby shower or her feelings. Baby showers are meant to honor the mom-to-be and no doubt she felt dishonored.

Her friend obviously felt awful that her bestie was so hurt. She told her that she loved her and that she would always be there for her. She also posted a Facebook post slamming those who RSVP'd and didn't come to the party, according to her TikTok.

