Dad refused to convince his parents to give two of his children inheritance money, ex-wife angry and demands "fairness"

The 47-year-old Reddit poster explains that his first marriage ended in divorce when he was 29, but they had two children together who were evidently extremely close to his family. He explains that he and his ex-wife divorced because she left him for a man who had more money. She wanted a better lifestyle.

He gives the details, stating:

My ex-wife wasn't happy with the lifestyle that I could provide. I wasn't making a lot of money but we weren't in debt or anything. We had good cars and we had just put a downpayment on our first home that we would own.

Her boss was rich. He was 47 and he could provide luxuries that were out of my reach. She left me for him. I still had to pay child support but I guess I was lucky that I didn't pay spousal support.

When one spouse is betrayed in a marriage, it can lead to long-term psychological effects that may never heal. The Reddit poster was obviously devastated by his wife taking his children away.

He goes on to explain that he had visitation with the kids but his wife made it difficult and because they were so young, she was able to manipulate them against him. So much so that he felt he always came up short in their eyes.

He gives an example, stating:

If I had planned to take them to a local resort for our summer vacation she would take them to Disneyland the week before.

He says that it got to the point where his kids didn't want to spend time with him and his parents anymore. It appears that his ex-wife used a parental alienation strategy against him by intentionally grooming the children to think negatively of their father to ruin their relationship with him. The poster ended up just moving on with his life and says that he remarried.

He states:

I met my second wife (33) at the dog park when I was 37 and she was 24. She had a son who was about the age my son was the last time my parents got to see him. My parents accepted him right away. He loves them. My wife is like a daughter to them. It is what I always wanted for a life. We have two more kids now (8, 5). My stepson is about to graduate next year.

This is where the situation with his dad's inheritance for the grandchildren comes in. He explains:

So a few years ago my dad sold his company. He is an engineer and he had some patents that ended up being worth a fair bit of money. He paid off my house. He also made educational funds for my three kids. He figured the older ones were done school and hadn't bothered to visit them in years so they didn't need anything from him.

Turns out that was wrong. My ex-wife married a scam artist. He was rich. But he wasn't rich enough for the lifestyle she wanted. So he stole from his clients. And then he went to jail.

So, here is where it shows that the chickens have come home to roost for his ex-wife and his eldest two offspring, as she is living with her parents and his older children are in a huge amount of debt

He explains the situation:

She recently tried to tell me that my parents needed to be fair with all their grandchildren. I told her it was their money to spend on the people they loved and who loved them back. She said that we were punishing her kids for her mistakes. I said that both of our kids were adults and hadn't made any effort to see me or my parents in over a decade.

He then says that his ex-wife called him an a**hole because he wouldn't convince his parents to help "her" kids. He did not pose a question regarding whether or not he is wrong in the situation.

