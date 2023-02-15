Dad ignores stepdaughter's food allergies and buys food he and his bio son likes, stepdaughter and wife call foul

Apparently, one dad is not backing down about not restricting himself and his son from the foods that they like, just because his stepdaughter is allergic to what they choose to eat. He doesn't see how he is wrong for this but his wife and stepdaughter say that he is wrong. He took to a Reddit post (that has since been removed) to explain the situation.

According to the FDA, millions of people in the U.S. have food allergies as it is quite common. And food allergies can be mild, severe, or life-threatening in some cases. The Reddit poster explains that his stepdaughter has some moderate food allergies and gets mad if he brings food into the house that she can't eat but he and her brothers can.

He also explains that the family dynamic consists of himself, his wife, his 13-year-old biological son, his 12-year-old stepson, and his 16-year-old stepdaughter who has food allergies. He points out that she's old enough to understand and suggests she knows what foods not to eat. So she can't suffer any adverse effects if she doesn't eat foods that trigger allergic reactions.

He explained the living situation in the household:

We have only been living together for about eight months now. With school and everything it was easier for my wife to maintain her own home until been got married last summer.

He then talked about his stepdaughter's allergies:

My stepdaughter has a few moderate allergies to some food stuffs. Her mom dealt with it by not having it around. Not even for her son, who is not allergic. Before we got married we talked about everything because we are both set in our ways. She mentioned her daughter's allergies and that was it.

Sometimes it may be easy for family members to dismiss a person's food allergies because of a lack of empathy towards it. And this can cause issues within family relationships, according to a Psychology Today licensed psychologist.

Disregarding the stepdaughter's food allergies is what the dad is accused of by his wife and stepdaughter. But he says he still buys food that he and his son enjoy as well as his stepson and feels that just because their sister can't eat it, doesn't mean they should be deprived.

He goes on to explain the conflict in the household because he chooses not to cater only to what his stepdaughter can eat.

He stated:

I had an argument with my wife. Our daughter is upset that we are getting special food that she can't have and eating it where she can see. She wants me to stop buying it.
I said no. It's food. It's actually pretty healthy. And I'm not going to deprive three people to placate her. I offered to add some money to the food budget so she could get special treats. She said I was missing the point. She thinks I'm being cruel by excluding our daughter.

So, he is accused of leaving the stepdaughter out by eating food that's on her cannot-eat list. But would it be fair to limit what everybody else can eat just because she can't? He did offer to make an extra effort to buy treats that she can have but that evidently was not good enough for her and his wife.

As for excluding his stepdaughter, he stated:

I don't think I am. [The] kid is going to have to be around people eating this stuff when she goes to university. Or to a job. She is just used to this food being banned in her home and school.

He then posed a question regarding whether he was wrong in the situation.

What are your thoughts?

