Amazon's Zoox self-driving car, robotaxi for California commuters will soon be public transportation option; no driver

A subsidiary of Amazon, Zoox, Inc. headquartered in Foster City, California, develops autonomous vehicles (self-driving cars) to provide commuters with Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS). Now, the first public robotaxi rides on California roads are available for passengers but will have no drivers, pedals, or steering wheels in the vehicles, for that matter, as reported by Electek.

Zoox autonomous vehicle at 2022 Conference on Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition Photo by Dllu, Own Work, CC BY-SA 4.0

**This article is based on information sourced from news, information, and featured company sites, cited within the story**

The Zoox ride service was greenlighted by the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) in 2023 to begin test drives on open public roads with its employees as passengers with a full launch to the public forthcoming. Speeds for Zoox were limited to 35 mph by the DMV for the test runs, although their max speed is 75 mph, according to a news report.

Zoox, Inc. has been in business for nine years and was acquired by Amazon in 2020. The company then went to work on the further development of the vehicles. Even though the vehicles have no manual controls, they are capable of four-wheel, bidirectional travel to move in all directions without having to reverse (source).

The company's website shows details about the vehicle's design, where they mention it's not built for drivers but for riders. The site also states:

We’re reinventing personal transportation—making the future safer, cleaner, and more enjoyable for everyone. It's on-demand autonomous ride-hailing.

Zoox's YouTube video shows the robotaxi in action on California streets.

Zoox executives have not given a definite time when the self-driving vehicle service will be rolled out publicly for commercial transport but expects to launch a shuttle service for its staff this spring, per a news report.

-------------------------------------- `

What are your thoughts?

--------------------------------------

NOTE: The following contains affiliate links.

Want to be informed about local, national, and world news when it happens? Sign up for your free user account.

If you’re also interested in writing as a side hustle, sign up to be a contributor.

If you enjoy my writing, feel free to Buy Me A Coffee. I'd appreciate that!