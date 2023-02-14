In the 1920s, a trend emerged where people sat on top of poles for hours, days, weeks, months, or years to break records

According to historical reports, pole-sitting records of 13 hours to 439 days from 1924 to 1984 pale in comparison to the all-time record of over 37 years that someone sat on a pole — yes you read that right.

William Ruppert (14 years old) broke the pole-sitting record of 23 days, in 1929 in Colgate, Maryland. Photograph by Harris & Ewing. Photo by Library of Congress Catalog (Public Domain)

We will likely never forget popular fads that made people jump on the bandwagon to emulate them like phonebooth stuffing back in the 1950s and goldfish swallowing in the 1930s. And then there were social media challenges (some hazardous to health) like the two memorable balancing challenges of the last few decades—planking and the milk crate challenge.

Why are they memorable? Because they were big trends. But, as trendy as they became, they were not the first (nor the last) of ridiculously catchy fads of the copycat culture. Take, for instance, pole-sitting which made a stir in the 1920s.

What exactly is pole-sitting?

Really, it’s pretty much what it sounds like. It’s sort of like a cross between planking and the milk crate challenge. It involves people sitting on top of poles for as long as they can, just for the sake of doing it, and seeing who can break the latest time record of the person who sat the longest.

Before the days of TV and technology, people must have been desperate for stuff to do or something to entertain them, and pole-sitting fit the bill. Some people sat on top of poles for as long as weeks at a time, and one man back in the 5th century (details below) is reported to have sat on one for over 37 years!

But the original pole-sitter of the modern world was a man named Alvin “Shipwreck” Kelly.

Who was Alvin “Shipwreck” Kelly?

Alvin “Shipwreck” Kelly was an aerial stuntman who claimed to be a survivor of multiple travel accidents that were two airplane crashes, three car accidents, one train wreck, and five shipwrecks, including the Titanic — thus the nickname Shipwreck. He often referred to himself as “The luckiest fool on Earth.” So, doing risky stunts while pole sitting was pretty easy to add to his survival list.

Photo by Public Domain

Alvin also did some crazy stunts at dangerous heights above the city. One of his stunts involved him doing a headstand at a height of 680 feet on a plank on top of the Chanin Building in New York City in 1933. To add to the danger, another man was up on the ledge beside him feeding him coffee and donuts, looking to be just one slip away from falling.

Here’s another pic of Alvin doing one of his pole-sitting stunts way above the ground higher than buildings in 1929.

Photo by Public Domain

When It All Started

Alvin first sat on a flagpole in 1924 because a friend dared him to see how long he could do it. He ended up sitting on the pole for 13 hours and 13 minutes. That stunt attracted massive attention, which gave Alvin the idea to take his stunts on the road. He’d travel all over America charging admission for people to see him do stunts on top of poles.

Soon, he started getting paid for endorsements for publicity stunts he’d put on like inaugurating new hotels and businesses and helping to attract crowds to movie premieres and amusement parks. He also served as a side attraction for other events. For instance, during the dance marathon craze of the Great Depression era, he spent 22 days sitting on a pole in Madison Square Gardens until the last dancers dropped out of a marathon in 1929.

One of Alvin’s longest flagpole sitting records was 49 days at 225 feet in Atlantic City where he tied his ankles to the pole and people would hoist necessities up to him so that he could brush his teeth, shave, eat, and drink. He used the bathroom through a tube that ran along the pole to a hole in the ground.

Alvin’s Most Worrisome Competitor

Not long after Alvin’s stunts made headlines, other people starting getting pole-sitting fever and it spread across the country and even the world. Soon copycats sprang up sitting on poles to try and get some of the fame and fortune like Alvin.

Alvin’s biggest rival was Richard “Dixie” Blandy who took the pole-sitting championship away from him at the Chicago World’s Fair in 1933, sitting for 77 days. Richard even got struck by lightning several times! Richard is also known for smoking 3 packs of cigarettes and drinking 92 bottles of whiskey a day during a 125-day, 200 feet pole-sitting stunt.

One would think that all the booze, cigarettes, and lightning would have killed Richard, but ironically he died when a pole he was sitting on collapsed in 1974 at the Dixie Square Mall in Harvey, Illinois.

But What Ever Happened to Alvin?

Alvin spent much of his time pole-sitting, so much he even met his wife while sitting on a pole. They had a son who was killed by an elephant in a traveling show. His wife died soon after. And Alvin eventually ended up broke and sick from having two heart attacks and was hit by a car and killed in Manhattan in 1952. A scrapbook with all of his pole-sitting events that he’d made titled “The Luckiest Fool on Earth” was under his arm at the time he was killed. And for some reason, his body laid in the morgue for a while before it was claimed.

Other Pole-Sitting Records

Other people over the years tried their luck at pole-sitting.

Peggy Townsend Clark from Alabama broke the pole-sitting record in the United States in 1964. She sat for 217 days

H. David Werder broke her record 20 years later in 1984, sitting for 439 days while he protested against the high price of gasoline.

Here’s an interesting video about the pole-sitting era that talks about Alvin “Shipwreck” Kelly and others.

The Granddaddy of them All: Simeon Stylites the Elder (37 Years on a Pole)

Historical plaque artifact of Simeon Stylites from the Church of Ma'aret in Noman in Syria, housed at the Louvre Museum in Paris, France Photo by Tangopaso, Public Domain

What Did Simeon Do?

He sat on top of a pole (well a column back in his time) for 37 years! It seems unbelievable for sure. But, there’s records from three sources that claim eyewitness histories about Simeon dating back to 473 AD. Be that as it may, but what we now call pole sitting was column sitting during this time of the Byzantine Empire, also known as stylitism (named after Simeon’s last name).

He was the true pole-sitting champion! And not only was he admired by the public but he was also classified as a saint.

He was Simeon Stylites the Elder, a monk who sat on a 50-foot high pillar in Syria starting in the year 423 until his death 37 years later. His notoriety attracted thousands of people (including emperors, bishops, and others of high estate) to him and many of them asked for his blessing and advice. The site where he sat is known as the Church of Saint Simeon.

Reportedly, he didn’t come down for anything. He mostly ate food and drank goat’s milk that he pulled up from people who’d bring it to him. He wrote texts, spoke with people who climbed up on ladders to be near him, and he gave lectures from the pillar.

Simeon’s Death and the Remains of His Church

One of Simeon’s disciples found him slumped over one day where he had died. It was September 2, 459 AD and he was about 68 years old. After his death, his pillar remained intact for centuries until 2016 when the area where it stood was hit with a Russian missile, leaving the site in ruins.

Remains of the pillar of Saint Simeon Stylites in 2000 before 2016 Russian airstrikes. Photo by Xvlun~commonswiki assumed. Own work assumed, CC BY-SA 2.5

Saint Simeon Stylites the Elder was effectively the first pole sitter sometime between c. 388–459 in Antioch, which is now Turkey, and it’s interesting to see the remains of where this all took place.

