Man nicknamed the "Human Owl" could turn his head around backward, worked for circus freak shows in the early/mid-1900s

He once turned his head around and winked at the police officers behind him before being placed under arrest. His wife had sent the police to fetch him.

Humans turning their heads from left to right at 90 degrees in each direction is normal. To put this into perspective, an owl can rotate its head an amazing 270 degrees. It is creepy enough when owls do this, but seeing a human turn his head past 90 degrees has to be one of the creepiest things imaginable that somebody could do with his body.

This is Martin Laurello and it’s obvious why he was called the Human Owl. He could pivot his head to 120+ degrees over his shoulder and look behind him with his body still facing forward.

Freak Shows

Martin’s ability to rotate his head like that is called a “biological rarity”, which was the main ingredient for working as a sideshow freak and traveling with the circus, carnivals, and freak shows back in the 1800s and early 1900s.

These freak shows thrived on exhibits exploiting “freaks of nature” who were people with deformities, severe handicaps, and abnormal abilities, like Martin’s, as a form of entertainment or putting them on display in human zoos. There were some cases in which these people were owned by the circus as if they were animals, where they sat in cages for people to pay to walk by and stare at for their own amusement.

Martin Laurello, born in Germany around 1886, began performing as a sideshow act in Europe in his 20's and took his act to America in 1921. Martin worked for a long time in many sideshows at Coney Island, Ringling Brothers Barnum & Bailey Circus, Royal American Shows, and was featured on Ripley’s Believe It or Not in the 1930s.

How Could He Do This

When asked how he was able to turn his head around backward as he did, Martin said that he practiced for three years by slowly twisting and rotating his head further and further, and he also went as far as dislocating some of his vertebrae on purpose, in order to turn his head as far as possible.

After doing that, he must have had constant neck and shoulder blade pain. Why anyone would go to such lengths so that he could be in the freak shows is mind-boggling, to say the least.

Here’s a longer video of Martin working out his head-rotating process.

Martin’s Personal Life

Martin Laurello was born with a slightly curved spine, was married twice, and had three sons from those marriages. He abandoned his second wife and children in 1931 in Baltimore, MD. His wife called the police on him and turned him in because of it. He was found on a stage performing when the police showed up to arrest him. They were shocked to see him looking at them with his body facing the other direction while he gave them a wink. He died from a heart attack in 1955.

Discussion

The freak show craze that started in the 19th century was considered a normal form of entertainment but was banned during the second part of the 20th century.

Reportedly, freak shows survived into the 21st century as part of the underground circus movement where people wanted visceral and darker entertainment options. It looks like that old saying, history repeats itself, is again proven to be true.

