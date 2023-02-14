Owner sells 115-year-old Harley-Davidson found in Wisconsin barn for over $900,000 at auction, seen in YouTube video

Amarie M.

The owner of the 1908 Strap Tank Harley-Davidson motorcycle, David Uihlein, found it in a Wisconsin barn back in 1941. After storing the extremely rare bike for 66 years, he had it restored and put it up for sale just last month at the Mecum Auctions in Las Vegas where it fetched nearly a million dollars (source).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xo6oi_0kmxqSJe00
Unrestored antique Harley-DavidsonPhoto byRennett Stowe

**This article is based on information sourced from news and social media sites, cited within the story**

In part, due to the expert restoration work done on the bike by Paul Freehill of Fort Wayne, Indiana, the bike went for the highest price ever sold at auction at a closing price of $935,000, according to The Vintagent, a vintage motorcycle website (source).

The bike got its name "Strap Tank" because its fuel and oil tanks are fastened on the frame with nickel-plated steel bands. The bike is also one of only 12 others like it in the world and it still has a significant number of its original parts, including the wheels, tank, engine belt pulley, seat cover, and muffler sleeve, which adds to its rarity (source).

The Mecum Auctions YouTube channel shows the actual restored bike at the auction.

Another Strap Tank motorcycle made in 1907 also sold for a high cost of $715,000. It had not been restored but still went for a hefty price (source). In comparison and as a point of reference, the first Harley-Davidson motorcycles on the market came out in the early 1900s and were sold starting at $200.

-------------------------------------- `

What are your thoughts?

--------------------------------------

NOTE: The following contains affiliate links.

Want to be informed about local, national, and world news when it happens? Sign up for your free user account.

If you’re also interested in writing as a side hustle, sign up to be a contributor.

If you enjoy my writing, feel free to Buy Me A Coffee. I'd appreciate that!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# automotive# motorcycles# antique motorcycles# high price auction sales# Harley Davidson

Comments / 30

Published by

Social Media, Money, Relationships, Business, and History.

Louisville, KY
30K followers

More from Amarie M.

Woman who refused to pay for her mother's heart surgery even though she could afford it: "my mother abandoned me"

People who inflict child maltreatment behaviors on children may one day realize that they need their help later in life. This evidently is the case of a woman who says her mother neglected and abandoned her to be with a man, and now her mother has come to her in dire need of life-saving money. She took to a Reddit post to explain the situation.

Read full story
36 comments

Teen daughter demands parents pay for her car repairs with vacation money or see her sister who wrecked it go to jail

One teenager has her parents on the hook for paying for damage to her car caused by her older sister whose unruly behavior they evidently have enabled throughout her life. The teen takes to a Reddit post to explain the situation.

Read full story
257 comments
Boston, MA

Hooters waitress from Boston tips added up to nearly $4,000 in a week: "Best job to have while in college ever"

Anybody who has ever been a server can probably attest to the job being stressful, demanding, and fast-paced, which includes knowing the menu, taking complicated orders, and carrying heavy trays of food and drinks all while providing the utmost friendliest service (source). One server evidently at least gets paid big bucks to do the job, as she explains in a viral TikTok video.

Read full story

Paramount+ subscribers can expect increased prices for streaming service this year, due to company's ad revenue slump

If you have Paramount+, you may need to adjust your entertainment budget up a notch to get ready for the company's price lift for streaming this year, depending on your market. The reason is the company's advertiser revenues are down, despite gaining 9.9 million new subscribers in the fourth quarter of 2022 (source).

Read full story
California State

Democratic lawmakers demand to know the reason for high egg costs, probe top egg companies: "reduced supply" or "greed"?

Egg prices remain at record highs nationwide with cost increases of 150% higher than the previous year. But what is really causing the increases? This is a question to which Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and California Representative Katie Porter want answers. The two U.S. lawmakers have sent probing letters to top egg companies, Cal-Maine Foods, Hillandale Farms, Rose Acre Farms, Daybreak Foods, and Versova Management (source).

Read full story
6 comments
Louisville, KY

Churchill Downs Derby Week tickets now on sale for Spring Meet, including 502′sDay theme tribute to Louisville, Kentucky

It's just about that time of year in the Derby City of Louisville, Kentucky when Churchill Downs will be hosting the 149th Kentucky Derby and the Oaks horse races. But before these get underway, a slew of Derby Week festivities will be in full effect throughout the city, including exciting Churchill Downs Derby Week events.

Read full story
1 comments
Louisville, KY

Louisville Tuesday Morning location closing its doors as part of nationwide 265-store closing sweep, citing bankruptcy

Louisvillvians who've enjoyed shopping at the Hurstbourne Parkway Tuesday Morning store in the city's east end may be disheartened to know that the location is slated to close soon. The closing is along with six other locations in the state and more than 200 store closings across the country (source).

Read full story
1 comments

Woman heartbroken for best friend when none of 17 RSVPs showed up to her baby shower, planned for weeks, rants on TikTok

One woman is miffed that not one of 17 invitees bothered to show up to the baby shower she spent weeks planning for her best friend, particularly because they all RSVP'd that they would be there. She explains the situation in a viral TikTok video that has so far been seen over 1 million times.

Read full story
5 comments

Dad refused to convince his parents to give two of his children inheritance money, ex-wife angry and demands "fairness"

One ex-wife who took custody of two children she had with her first husband, whom she left for another man, is angry that her ex refuses to talk his parents into giving her children inheritance money. The ex-husband has taken to a Reddit post to unpack all the details about the situation.

Read full story
40 comments

Dad ignores stepdaughter's food allergies and buys food he and his bio son likes, stepdaughter and wife call foul

Apparently, one dad is not backing down about not restricting himself and his son from the foods that they like, just because his stepdaughter is allergic to what they choose to eat. He doesn't see how he is wrong for this but his wife and stepdaughter say that he is wrong. He took to a Reddit post (that has since been removed) to explain the situation.

Read full story
52 comments

In the 1920s, a trend emerged where people sat on top of poles for hours, days, weeks, months, or years to break records

According to historical reports, pole-sitting records of 13 hours to 439 days from 1924 to 1984 pale in comparison to the all-time record of over 37 years that someone sat on a pole — yes you read that right.

Read full story
44 comments

Man nicknamed the "Human Owl" could turn his head around backward, worked for circus freak shows in the early/mid-1900s

He once turned his head around and winked at the police officers behind him before being placed under arrest. His wife had sent the police to fetch him. **This article is based on information sourced from history, research, information, and medical sites, cited within the story**

Read full story
2 comments

Relationship Advice: Woman sees how being ghosted by a man was her own fault; puts a stop to it by choice

One woman decided to stop being a participant in breaking her own heart. She realized that men are notorious for falling off of a cliff and ceasing contact while in a relationship, with no warning.

Read full story
7 comments

Migrants are trying not to get scammed by fraudulent online US sponsor offers for Biden humanitarian parole plan

In Jan. 2023, the Biden administration announced a new humanitarian parole plan for allowing 30,000 migrants per month from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela to enter the U.S. legally, provided they have an eligible sponsor and pass vetting/background checks. The plan also authorizes them to legally work in the country for up to two years, as they will be given work permits (source). But there is a flip side to the plan.

Read full story
2 comments

Woman refuses to help parents care for morbidly obese adult brother; mother calls her derogatory names

One woman grew up being pushed aside, neglected and punished because her parents placed a higher importance on her brother. Now, in adulthood, she has refused her mother's demand that she help take care of him now that he is morbidly obese and unable to care for himself. She explains the situation in a Reddit post.

Read full story
70 comments

Mother bans teenage daughter's friend from visiting because the girl called her big at the dinner table; daughter angry

One woman apparently got her feelings bruised when her daughter's sleep-over friend said that she was big when she joined the family for dinner. She takes to a Reddit post to explain the situation.

Read full story
105 comments
Louisville, KY

Louisville-based Papa Johns Pizza selling local headquarters; founder John Schnatter says company abandoning hometown

Global pizza chain giant, Papa Johns International, Inc., will put its Jeffersontown (Louisville, KY) corporate headquarters up for sale on the real estate market next week, according to company spokesperson Harrison Sheffield (source).

Read full story
15 comments

Mother gives teenage daughter no affection, says she feels no need to say, I love you, to her: "she should just know"

One mother says that she doesn't "feel comfortable" showing her teenage daughter affection and evidently doesn't see why it's important. She takes to a Reddit post to explain the situation.

Read full story
20 comments
Louisville, KY

Louisville-based non-profit provides free service dogs for disabled veterans, first responders and corrections officers

A non-profit based in Louisville, Kentucky, Paws-Ability, Inc., is dedicated to making life better for veterans, first responders, and corrections officers who have served the country and their communities and have become physically or mentally disabled in the process. And what better way to make their lives a bit better than to match them with a high-quality service dog? This is what Paws-Ability does, according to their website.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy