Owner sells 115-year-old Harley-Davidson found in Wisconsin barn for over $900,000 at auction, seen in YouTube video

The owner of the 1908 Strap Tank Harley-Davidson motorcycle, David Uihlein, found it in a Wisconsin barn back in 1941. After storing the extremely rare bike for 66 years, he had it restored and put it up for sale just last month at the Mecum Auctions in Las Vegas where it fetched nearly a million dollars (source).

Unrestored antique Harley-Davidson Photo by Rennett Stowe

**This article is based on information sourced from news and social media sites, cited within the story**

In part, due to the expert restoration work done on the bike by Paul Freehill of Fort Wayne, Indiana, the bike went for the highest price ever sold at auction at a closing price of $935,000, according to The Vintagent, a vintage motorcycle website (source).

The bike got its name "Strap Tank" because its fuel and oil tanks are fastened on the frame with nickel-plated steel bands. The bike is also one of only 12 others like it in the world and it still has a significant number of its original parts, including the wheels, tank, engine belt pulley, seat cover, and muffler sleeve, which adds to its rarity (source).

The Mecum Auctions YouTube channel shows the actual restored bike at the auction.

Another Strap Tank motorcycle made in 1907 also sold for a high cost of $715,000. It had not been restored but still went for a hefty price (source). In comparison and as a point of reference, the first Harley-Davidson motorcycles on the market came out in the early 1900s and were sold starting at $200.

-------------------------------------- `

What are your thoughts?

--------------------------------------

NOTE: The following contains affiliate links.

Want to be informed about local, national, and world news when it happens? Sign up for your free user account.

If you’re also interested in writing as a side hustle, sign up to be a contributor.

If you enjoy my writing, feel free to Buy Me A Coffee. I'd appreciate that!