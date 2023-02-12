Mother bans teenage daughter's friend from visiting because the girl called her big at the dinner table; daughter angry

One woman apparently got her feelings bruised when her daughter's sleep-over friend said that she was big when she joined the family for dinner. She takes to a Reddit post to explain the situation.

Without a doubt, a person's weight can be a touchy subject of conversation, particularly when it is perceived as critical and triggers negative emotions, according to a UCLA Health physician. This seems to be the case with the Reddit poster after experiencing what likely was an inadvertent remark by a young girl who is a friend of her daughter.

In her post, she says that she is 37 years old, her husband is 41, they have a 10-year-old son, and their daughter is 14. The incident happened one evening at dinner, she explains:

Our daughter has always been a little socially awkward to the point that we've had her tested since we suspected her of being on the spectrum. Turns out she isn't on the spectrum; she's just a natural introvert.

However, this year in school we were thrilled when our daughter made a new friend her age since that is an area in which she struggles. Long story short she recently invited her new friend over (with our approval) to have dinner at our house and then spend the night.

So, she indicated that everything with the young visitor seemed to be going well until she asked her how she liked her food at dinner that evening.

She goes on to say what happened:

So, my daughter's friend came over. My husband is usually the cook in the family and this night was no exception; he made us all a really nice meal. During the course of said meal I asked my daughter's friend; "Are you enjoying the food?" She responded "Yes! [Your husband] is a great cook! No wonder you've ended up a bigger woman."

Crickets. One would think that a 14-year-old would know better than to say something like that to someone's mother. But it came out anyway.

Later in her post, she says that her husband suggested that the little girl was nervous and tried to make a joke that was not funny. Or maybe she meant for it to come out a different way as a compliment but she didn't use the right words.

The poster explains what happened next after the little girl's comment:

The room got quiet for several moments. My husband tried to laugh it off and change the subject but I wasn't having it. The girl had just leveled a completely uncalled-for insult at me. My daughter's friend seemed to realize that she'd messed up but she didn't say anything else. We finished an awkward dinner in mostly silence and my daughter's friend did stay the night.

Ok, so they get through dinner and the rest of the evening and night. But the poster evidently held a grudge about it. She says that two months later, her daughter asked if that same friend could come back for another sleepover.

Here is what she told her daughter and the response:

Sure; if she's going to apologize to me. When our daughter asked what I meant I reminded her of what she'd said. My daughter responded that it was over and she didn't want to bring it up again. She then went to her father and asked. He said "sure" but she then told him what I'd said.

Of course, the girl's dad went to his wife to ask for mercy on behalf of their daughter's friend, saying:

[Daughter's friend] just felt awkward and tried to make a joke. It didn't land. For the sake of our daughter can't you just let it go?

She was still sticking to her guns on this, stating:

Yes, I could, but the thing is that I just want an apology from the girl. I need to see that she understands how rude she was before I can get on board with her and my daughter hanging out.

Kids really do say the darndest things. So maybe the woman should just chalk it up to that and allow the little girl to come back over but talk to her about the comment and how it made her feel. No doubt, the little girl feels bad and will automatically say that she's sorry anyway. Harboring a grudge is not good for one's health, according to The Wellness Corner.

She then says her husband thinks it weird of her to insist on an apology from a 14-year-old, but she still says that's all she needs. Then she poses a question regarding whether she is wrong.

What are your thoughts?

