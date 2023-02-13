Louisville-based Papa Johns Pizza selling local headquarters; founder John Schnatter says company abandoning hometown

Global pizza chain giant, Papa Johns International, Inc., will put its Jeffersontown (Louisville, KY) corporate headquarters up for sale on the real estate market next week, according to company spokesperson Harrison Sheffield (source).

Photo by Unknown Author is licensed under CC BY-SA

**This article is based on information sourced from accredited news websites, cited within the story**

CEO Rob Lynch indicates that the sale decision is based on the Louisville corporate campus no longer fitting workforce needs, since resuming in-office work last year. About two years prior, the company also moved a large part of its corporate operations to a new headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, according to a news report.

Papa Johns was founded in 1984 by John Schnatter in Jeffersonville, Indiana, and is a huge part of Kentuckiana history. The Louisville corporate campus cost $30 million to build in the late 1990s and had about 750 employees employed there prior to the pandemic (source).

Regarding maintaining a presence in Louisville, the company issued the following statement:

While we are putting the campus up for sale, we remain committed to the Louisville Metro area and will maintain a corporate hub here. Our IT, Supply Chain and Legal teams will continue to be based in the area, along with the executives who lead those teams, as well as the Finance shared services teams.

Schnatter also made a statement in opposition to the sale:

This is another sign that the company I founded, Papa John’s International, has abandoned our hometown of Louisville, KY. Since Louisville was the heart and soul of our company, it’s an unfortunate and unnecessary decision by company management.

-------------------------------------- `

What are your thoughts?

--------------------------------------

NOTE: The following contains affiliate links.

Want to be informed about local, national, and world news when it happens? Sign up for your free user account.

If you’re also interested in writing as a side hustle, sign up to be a contributor.

If you enjoy my writing, feel free to Buy Me A Coffee. I'd appreciate that!