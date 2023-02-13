Mother gives teenage daughter no affection, says she feels no need to say, I love you, to her: "she should just know"

One mother says that she doesn't "feel comfortable" showing her teenage daughter affection and evidently doesn't see why it's important. She takes to a Reddit post to explain the situation.

According to Psychology Today, a daughter's need for her mother's love is natural and instinctive, and it doesn't go away just because that mother is emotionally unavailable to her. Dr. Jennifer Litner of Psych Central points out that an emotionally unavailable mother is insensitive and disinterested in her child, which can have problematic consequences for the child.

The Reddit poster explains her relationship with her daughter, stating:

When I was 18 I got pregnant with my boyfriend at the time. He really pushed for an abortion but I had extremely strict parents who were against it, so I had her. She’s now 13, beautiful and very popular. Her father isn’t in her life. I love her, it’s a given I love her, she’s my daughter.

I’ve never been an overly affectionate person, cuddling and verbally showing my daughter affection just isn’t something I feel comfortable doing, and I didn’t think it was much of an issue to her.

So, it appears that she assumed that her daughter didn't want her affection, love, and attentiveness but she was wrong. It turns out, unsurprisingly, that her daughter does want her mother to show and tell her she loves her.

The poster further explains:

Last night at the dinner table, we somehow got onto the topic of affection. She opened up and told me that she was jealous of her friends families who were open with love and displayed lots of affection. She said she wanted to discuss the potential of telling each other we love each other and hugging and stuff. I told her that I don’t feel the need to tell her I love her, and that she should just know that I do because I’m her mom.

After this, she wonders why her daughter didn't take it well. She says her daughter went to her room upset when she let her know that they would not be getting affectionate and saying 'I love you'. She even says she heard her daughter talking on the phone with her best friend and telling the friend that her mother didn't love her.

She then poses a question regarding whether or not she is an a**hole after her parents called her one.

