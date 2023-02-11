Louisville-based non-profit provides free service dogs for disabled veterans, first responders and corrections officers

A non-profit based in Louisville, Kentucky, Paws-Ability, Inc., is dedicated to making life better for veterans, first responders, and corrections officers who have served the country and their communities and have become physically or mentally disabled in the process. And what better way to make their lives a bit better than to match them with a high-quality service dog? This is what Paws-Ability does, according to their website.

Photo by Marliese Streefland on Unsplash

**This article is based on information sourced from news and featured websites, cited within the story**

The Mission

The organization's mission is to facilitate empowerment through service dog companions for recipients with traumatic brain injuries, PTSD, and mobile disabilities, to help them live with confidence and dignity.

Just considering the incidence of PTSD, research shows that about 34 percent of corrections officers, 30 percent of first responders, and 29 percent of combat veterans have PTSD. This is a significant number of people who could benefit from having a service dog in their lives.

Service Dog Matches

Getting matched with a service dog through Paw-Ability can change someone's life because it is a partnership designed to assist with daily living and improved confidence. Additionally, to determine if a Paws-Ability service dog is a good fit, the application process includes several pre-qualifying questions.

Who Is Eligible?

Paws-Ability eligibility criteria are as follows:

Served in the U.S. military or are a first responder (i.e., law enforcement, firefighter, EMS, 911 operator, or correctional officer).

Have a traumatic brain injury, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), or mobility issues.

Must be willing to travel to/from Terre Haute or Brownstown, IN, or Louisville, KY for training.

More information on eligibility and the application process (including downloading an application) can be found on the Paws-Ability website.

-------------------------------------- `

What are your thoughts?

--------------------------------------

NOTE: The following contains affiliate links.

Want to be informed about local, national, and world news when it happens? Sign up for your free user account.

If you’re also interested in writing as a side hustle, sign up to be a contributor.

If you enjoy my writing, feel free to Buy Me A Coffee. I'd appreciate that!