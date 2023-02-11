Republicans in favor of cutting Medicare, Social Security do not include Mitch McConnell who says "it's just a bad idea"

Kentucky senator Mitch McConnel is apparently opposed to Florida GOP Senator Rick Scott's stance on sunsetting federal legislation, including Social Security, every five years. He condemns the idea as a "bad" one that is not the sentiment of the Republican party (source).

Photo by dfdf

**This article is based on information sourced from accredited news websites, cited within the story**

However, prior to being heckled by members of the GOP House, President Biden claimed otherwise in his State of the Union address this past Tuesday, stating:

Some Republicans want Medicare and Social Security to sunset.

Yet, several Republicans have voiced views in favor of cutting Medicare and Social Security, some referring to them as "federal entitlement programs", including Senators Ron Johnson, Lindsey Graham, and Marco Rubio (source).

Sen. McConnell has also referred to welfare programs like Medicare and Social Security as "entitlements." But, he expresses non-support of cutting them out completely (source).

In a live conversation this past Thursday on iHeart radio with Kentucky talk show host, Terry Meiners, Sen. McConnell's statements regarding Sen. Scott's "Rescue America" plan:

I mean, it's just a bad idea. . . . I think it will be a challenge for him to deal with this in his own reelection in Florida, a state with more elderly people than any state in America. . . . It is clearly the Rick Scott plan. It is not the Republican plan. And that's the view of the speaker of the House as well.

In defense of the logistics of his plan, Sen. Scott stated that it is not true that he wants to cut Social Security, as he explains in a statement following Biden's State of the Union speech:

All federal legislation sunsets in five years. If a law is worth keeping, Congress can pass it again. This is clearly and obviously an idea aimed at dealing with ALL the crazy new laws our Congress has been passing of late.

Sen. Scott has also spoken out against Mitch McConnell's comments about his plan.

-------------------------------------- `

What are your thoughts?

--------------------------------------

NOTE: The following contains affiliate links.

Want to be informed about local, national, and world news when it happens? Sign up for your free user account.

If you’re also interested in writing as a side hustle, sign up to be a contributor.

If you enjoy my writing, feel free to Buy Me A Coffee. I'd appreciate that!