Mother of young kids frustrated because neither her mom nor mother-in-law ever babysits when she needs it

No doubt, it may be an expectation that grandparents should babysit their grandchildren from time to time. But, not all grandparents feel that way. This is something that has apparently frustrated one mother who says that neither of her kids' grandmothers will babysit, no matter what. She takes to a Reddit post to explain the situation.

Parents.com points out that when it comes to grandchildren, grandmothers adore them but may not necessarily adore being given babysitting duty. So it is best that parents tread lightly when asking grandmothers to babysit and not try to make "granny" the "nanny" (source).

The Reddit poster says she is not one to impose on her kids' grandmothers for babysitting because she knows that they don't have to do it. But she does suggest it would be nice to have more support from them when she needs a babysitter in a crunch.

She explains in her post, stating:

I very rarely ask for help. When I do ask, it's usually a no. My kids are easy. Grandmas are both healthy and don't work that often. They are also local. I know I'm not entitled to babysitting, that's part of the reason I don't really ask. Grandparents have active lives too, I understand that. It's just really a bummer when I hit a wall, can't find a paid sitter, and grands won't help.

The fact that neither her mother nor mother-in-law ever takes the kids may be a sore spot for some people to think about. But Care.com notes that even though some grandmothers are delighted to have a chance to keep their grandchildren, some may see it as an imposition (source).

This seems to be the case with the Reddit poster's situation. She further explains that she could understand better if she wanted them to babysit for something that's not particularly a necessary request. She needed one of them to watch the kids for two hours one day and said that she wasn't looking for somebody to keep the kids for "date night".

So, it was just particularly annoying to her that they said no, especially since they begged her for grandchildren six years ago. She said she just needed to vent her frustration and she received a lot of support in the comments.

