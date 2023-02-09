Young girl upset because teacher made her field trip buddy with a boy she doesn't like, angry mom confronts teacher

It appears that one teacher is determined to make a little 9-year-old girl in her class do something against her will and the girl's mother is not having it. The mom explains the situation in a Reddit post.

Little girls enjoy having and spending time with their friends in school and are more likely to have a small group of friends rather than hang out with a boy, according to a psychological study.

This is apparently the case of a woman's daughter who was upset that her teacher wanted to force her to be field trip buddies with a little boy she didn't like. Her mother explains the situation in her post, stating:

My daughter Bryn F9 is going on a trip to a nearby water park with her class next week. She loves water and has been talking about it for months, so I was a bit thrown off when she came home crying a few days ago and told me she didn’t want to go.

The mother thought that something was suspicious about her child to suddenly not want to go on the trip that she's been looking forward to. So she says that she asked her daughter why she didn't want to go but the little girl didn't want to say because she didn't want her mother to think that she was a "bad person".

Her mom goes on to explain:

When I finally coaxed it out of her, she said her teacher “Ms. N” has forced her to be the “buddy” of her classmate “Ben” for the entirety of the trip. She was to ride the bus with Ben to and from the trip, eat lunch with him, and go on all the rides with him instead of spending time with her friends. She then said nobody likes Ben because he whines whenever they have to do work and picks his nose and wipes boogers everywhere.

A psychologist from Psychology Today points out that no child likes to be rejected by peers, which may be the reason the teacher was trying to make someone hang out with the boy. But, is it fair to make one little girl suffer with having to be stuck buddying up with a little boy who clearly made her feel uncomfortable?

This is basically what the teacher was doing to the little girl and her mother says, in her post, that she was "horrified." She says it's not just because the teacher wanted to force her daughter to do this thing that she didn't want to do but for making her believe she was a bad person for not wanting to do it.

She goes on to say:

Unfortunately, this wasn’t my first experience with Ms. N. It’s clear to me that Ms. N is still too comfortable with enforcing archaic gender roles on her kids and forcing girls to do unpaid emotional labor for the sake of the boys.

What happened next is that she sent the teacher an angry email about the situation. And she says the teacher replied by telling her that if her daughter goes on the trip, she has to be the little boy's buddy.

Here is what the mom says happened next:

I informed her Bryn would not be attending then. I immediately booked VIP tickets the same day her class was going so she could still go to the park and see her friends. What happened next I wasn’t expecting. Bryn is quite popular, so I have gotten to know a lot of the moms in her class. When I let them know what Ms. N did, some of them were so horrified that they also pulled their kids out of the trip.

The outcome was that eight kids out of 20 in the classroom were pulled from the trip by their moms, which meant that the prices would need to be increased for those still going on the trip or the trip would need to be cancelled. This prompted the teacher to email Bryn's mother.

Here is what she says:

She practically begged me to let Bryn go and tell all the other parents to let their kids go, promising she wouldn’t make Bryn do anything she didn’t want to do. I told her she should have thought about that before she tried to make my daughter do her job.

She goes on to say that her husband says that she was being petty and, since she's "gotten her way," let Bryn go because it wasn't fair for the other children in the class.

She mentions what her husband said to her:

He asked me if I really wanted to deprive children of what they’ve been waiting for all year.

The thing is she says this teacher has shown a pattern of this type of behavior. She then asks whether her husband was right or if she was justified in her actions.

What are your thoughts?

