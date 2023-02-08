AT&T pays $60 million in class action lawsuit, you may be owed money in the settlement if you haven't received yours yet

AT&T is searching for former customers whose contact information was unavailable to them and who are eligible for part of a 2014 $60 million settlement for limiting speeds on unlimited-data customers.



The accusation

According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), AT&T agreed to the settlement to resolve claims brought against the company for failing to give customers notice before lowering their data transmission speeds.

The $60 million settlement was approved in 2019 from a 2014 lawsuit filed by the FTC against AT&T. It states that at least 3.5 million of AT&T's unlimited plan customers experienced throttling, which means they had slowed data speeds when they reached a monthly limit.

Additionally, it is reported that some networks had an 80% to 90% reduction in speeds with customers complaining that they had difficulty using the network for video streaming, web browsing, and GPS navigation (source).

Who is eligible to file a claim?

The settlement provided account credits or refund checks to current and former subscribers. But there is still about $7 million that needs to be disbursed to former customers that AT&T did not have contact information for, according to the FTC.

Eligible consumers must meet the following criteria:

Former AT&T customers who had unlimited data plans between Oct. 1, 2011, and June 30, 2015.

Experienced data throttling.

Have not already received a settlement credit or refund check.

How much money could you receive?

The amount of funds that individual customers will receive depends on how many valid claims are filed. So far, customers have received between $10 and $23, depending on their state of residence.

How to file a claim

Eligible former customers can file an online claim form or request a claim form by phone or email. The number to call is 877-654-1982 and the email address is info@ATTDataThrottling.com.

The deadline to submit a claim is May 18, 2023.

